Crestwood girls lacrosse is in the hunt for a district championship three-peat.

Isabella Caporuscio added to her long list of accomplishments, scoring six goals and setting up three more to help the Comets defeat Wyoming Area 14-7 on Thursday in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals.

It was nearly an all-Wyoming Valley Conference matchup for the finals as Wyoming Seminary narrowly missed pulling off an upset of Abington Heights in the other semifinal, falling 10-9 on the road.

Top-seeded Crestwood will host No. 2 Abington Heights for the district title at 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Crestwood beat Lake-Lehman to win the crown in 2021 and Wyoming Area to take the title in 2022.

In the Comets’ latest matchup with the Warriors, Julia Glowacki (two assists), Grace Pasternick and Aubrey Macri all added two goals apiece. Hannah Ziegler and Kate Gallagher rounded out the scoring while Kennedie Huber had three assists and Morgan Koons made six saves in net.

Wyoming Area was led by Sofia Sabatini, who picked up four goals and an assist. Addison Byers, Halle Kranson and Julia Gonzales each scored a goal. Eric Gillian finished with eight saves.

On the boys side, Delaware Valley beat Nazareth 14-5 in the District 2/11 Class 3A subregional quarterfinals. Peyton LaRocco scored four goals and two assists to lead the Warriors.

The Class 2A boys semifinals are set for Friday with Crestwood hosting Scranton Prep at 5:30 p.m. and Wyoming Seminary hosting Dallas at 6 p.m.