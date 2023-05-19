🔊 Listen to this

A pair of Wyoming Valley Conference teams turned in one of the closest matches of the week. And it led to district silver for Wyoming Seminary.

The Blue Knights duo of Bill Hall and Ansarali Atabayev won a hard-fought semifinal against Wyoming Area’s Luca Argenio Dylan Stoss before falling in the championship on Thursday in the District 2 Class 2A boys tennis doubles tournament.

Hall and Atabayev had the best finish for the WVC over the two-day event as Lackawanna League tandems won the titles in both 2A and Class 3A.

The highlight was the semifinal between the No. 2 seed Knights and the sixth-seeded Argenio and Stoss, who won three matches on Wednesday, including an upset over the No. 3 seed from North Pocono.

They pushed Hall and Atabayev as the Sem duo needed a tiebreaker in the first set before winning 7-6 (2), 7-5. They advanced to the title match, where they lost to top-seeded Akhilesh Velaga and Ethan Borick of Scranton Prep 6-1, 6-2.

Velaga and Borick defeated Dallas’ Lucas Carver and Luca DeRome in the semis 6-0, 6-1.

Two more WVC teams were in action in the 3A bracket and both lost their semifinals matchups against duos from Abington Heights.

No. 3 Michael Hamel and Robert Ashford of Wilkes-Barre Area lost to No. 2 Praneel Mallaiah and Luke Morgan 6-1, 6-2. Fourth-seeded Isaac Gerken and Ben Yard of Berwick fell to top seeds Sam Christman and Domenic Peters 6-1, 6-2.

It was Mallaiah and Morgan who won gold, topping their Comets teammates 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the championship.