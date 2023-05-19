🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia opened the NCAA Division III softball tournament with a 3-0 loss to Roanoke College on Thursday in Newport News, Va.

The Cougars gave up all three runs in the bottom of the first and weren’t able to answer. They were held to six hits in seven innings and were only able to get one runner past second base.

Leadoff hitter Bridget Doherty led Misericordia, going 3-for-4 with a double. Pitcher Alexa McHugh settled in after the first inning and didn’t allow a run the rest of the way, striking out four and walking one.

The season will be on the line Friday when the MAC Freedom champion Cougars face MAC Commonwealth champion York College in an elimination game at 2:30 p.m. York lost to pod host Christopher Newport 8-3 on Thursday.

Misericordia baseball will also be in NCAA tournament action on Friday as the Cougars host a four-team pod on campus.

The Cougars, who received an at-large bid into the NCAA field, will open against Washington & Jefferson at 1:30 p.m. Play begins at 10 a.m. with Salve Regina facing Keystone.

The double-elimination bracket continues Saturday with Friday’s losing teams playing at 8:30 a.m. and the winners following at noon.

HIGH SCHOOLS

SOFTBALL

Berwick 2, Dallas 1

After the Mountaineers broke a scoreless tie in the sixth, the Bulldogs tied it back up in the seventh to force extra innings, where Berwick won it in the eighth.

Emma Welsh was 4-for-4 with a double and an RBI while Brooke Siegel homered to provide the scoring.

Carolyn Comitz gave Dallas the lead, going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Victoria Spaciano, Sophia Maier and Audry Atherholt all tripled.

Pittston Area 15, Scranton Prep 2

Julia Mehal finished 4-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI while also going the distance in the circle in a five-inning victory in which the Patriots hammered out 19 hits.

Kallie Booth went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBI. Ava Callahan (double, three RBI) and Bella Giardina (two doubles, RBI) were both 3-for-3.

Pittston Area faces Tunkhannock in a playoff for the WVC Division 1 title at 1 p.m. Sunday at Lake-Lehman.

Tunkhannock 6, Wyalusing Valley 2

The Tigers will also head into the division title game with momentum from a non-conference win as they shook off a 2-0 defict, taking the lead with four runs in the fifth inning.

Kaya Hannon struck out seven for the win while going 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI. Ella McNeff, Gabby Wood and Erin Van Ness all finished with two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Crestwood 18, Wyoming Valley West 3

Oliva Mitchell went 2-for-3 and drove in five runs to help the Comets win in four innings. Allison Babula doubled twice and drove in a pair while Victoria Butler added a double, reached base three times and also had two RBI.

Trinity Shaver had a hit and an RBI for the Spartans.

Williamsport 9, Holy Redeemer 0

The Royals were held to four hits in a non-conference loss on the road.

Lauren Whitman, Payton Parker, Anne Carter and Grace Stetz-Madden all singled for Redeemer. Carter struck out six while allowing two earned runs.

BASEBALL

Holy Redeemer 9, Holy Cross 6

The Royals scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to earn their first lead of the game and close out a non-conference win.

Cody Quaglia had two hits and drove in three runs for Redeemer while leadoff man Colin Whitman reached base four times, collecting three hits, including two doubles. Jacob Koons pitched the final two innings to get the win in relief.

H.S. SOFTBALL

Berwick 2, Dallas 1

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`4`0`1`0

BSiegel lf`4`1`1`1

Caladie 2b`4`0`2`0

Berlin dp`3`1`0`0

Brown p`3`0`1`0

Welsh c`4`0`4`1

NYankowsky 3b`4`0`0`0

Savoy 1b`4`0`0`0

Carro cf`4`0`1`0

MSiegel`0`0`0`0

Totals`34`2`10`2

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Porasky 3b`3`0`0`0

Spaciano ss`4`1`2`0

Comitz 1b`4`0`2`1

Cruz p`4`0`0`0

Fostock 2b`2`0`0`0

Maier cf`3`0`1`0

Atherholt rf`3`0`2`0

Smith dp`3`0`0`0

Riley c`3`0`0`0

Smacchi flex`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`1`7`1

Berwick`000`000`11 — 2

Dallas`000`001`00 — 1

2B — Welsh, Spaciano, Comitz; 3B — Spaciano, Maier, Atherholt; HR — BSiegel

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown`6.0`4`1`1`2`4

Rauch (W)`2.0`3`0`0`0`2

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Cruz (L)`8.0`10`2`2`1`3

Pittston Area 15, Scranton Prep 2

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`4`3`3`3

Giardina 2b`3`3`3`1

ACallahan c`3`2`3`3

Herbert ss`4`1`1`1

Antal lf`1`2`1`1

CHintze lf`2`0`0`0

Mehal p`4`2`4`3

LHintze rf`4`0`1`2

Mihalka 3b`4`1`2`1

Stephenson 3b`0`0`0`0

Gorzkowski 1b`2`1`1`0

GCallahan 1b`1`0`0`0

Totals`32`15`19`15

Scranton Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Mulrooney cf`3`0`1`0

McCormack ss`3`0`0`0

Barrouk dp`1`0`0`0

Wilce p`3`0`0`0

Boland c`2`0`1`0

Francheshelli lf`2`1`1`0

Rinaldi 2b`1`0`1`0

Ahearn ph`1`0`0`0

Lutkowski rf`1`0`0`0

Williams ph`1`1`1`1

Beistline 3b`0`0`0`0

Wargo ph`1`0`0`0

Shibley 1b`0`0`0`0

Totals`19`2`5`1

Pittston Area` `472`11 — 15

Scranton Prep` `000`20 — 2

2B — Booth, Giardina 2, ACallahan, Herbert, Antal, Mehal 2, Mihalka, Gorzkowski, Williams. HR — Booth

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mehal (W)`5.0`5`2`2`3`4

Scranton Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wilce (L)`4.0`18`14`13`2`1

Mulrooney`1.0`1`1`1`0`1

Tunkhannock 6, Wyalusing Valley 2

Wyalusing Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Bly ss`3`0`1`0

Freidlander cf`3`0`1`0

Edwards 2b`3`0`0`0

Johns p`3`1`1`1

Wilson`3`0`0`0

Pickett 1b`3`0`0`0

Fluck rf`2`0`0`0

Brochart`1`0`0`0

Liddick c`2`1`0`0

Wilson lf`1`0`0`0

Totals`24`2`3`1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`4`2`2`1

KHannon p`4`1`3`2

Wood 1b`4`0`2`1

Kinney 1b`0`1`0`0

Marabell c`3`0`0`1

VanNess lf`3`0`2`1

Huff 3b`2`0`1`0

Patton ss`3`0`1`0

MHannon rf`3`0`0`0

James cf`2`2`1`0

Totals`28`6`12`6

Wyalusing Valley`011`000`0 — 2

Tunkhannock`001`041`x — 6

2B — VanNess, Wood, McNeff, KHannon 2; HR — Johns

Wyalusing Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Johns (L)`6.0`12`6`6`1`0

Tunkhannock`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

KHannon (W)`7.0`3`2`1`0`7

Crestwood 18, Wyoming Valley West 3

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip c`2`0`0`0

Yurko 2b-lf`2`1`0`0

Hand cf-ss`2`1`0`0

KAustra 3b`2`0`1`0

MAustra 1b`0`1`0`0

Shaver lf-cf`2`0`1`1

Geffert ss-p`2`0`1`0

Yenalevitch p`2`0`0`0

Yeisley rf`2`0`0`0

Totals`16`3`3`1

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Babula ss`3`2`2`2

Snyder c`4`1`1`0

Wisniewski cf`4`3`2`2

Butler 3b`1`3`1`2

Lenahan 2b`3`2`1`2

Mendrzycki rf`3`2`2`2

Mitchell 1b`3`3`2`5

Lonerson dh`3`0`0`1

Richards lf`2`1`0`1

Martinez lf`1`1`1`0

Daisey p`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`18`12`17

Valley West` `003`0 — 3

Crestwood` `756`x — 18

2B — Babula 2, Butler

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (L)`0+`4`7`5`1`0

Geffert`3.0`8`11`3`1`0

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Daisey (W)`4.0`3`3`0`2`5

Williamsport 9, Holy Redeemer 0

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`3`0`0`0

Boylan`3`0`0`0

StetzMadden`1`0`1`0

Whitman`4`0`1`0

Williams`3`0`0`0

Paulukonis`2`0`0`0

Parker`3`0`1`0

Carter`2`0`1`0

Gryboski`2`0`0`0

Pecuch`0`0`0`0

Hayden`2`0`0`0

Lombardi`1`0`0`0

Totals`26`0`4`0

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Chilson`3`0`3`2

Robertson`4`0`1`1

Reed`4`1`1`0

Blair`4`2`1`0

Beck`4`1`1`0

McAnelly`2`1`0`0

Robinson`4`1`3`3

Kinley`3`2`0`1

Livermore`3`0`1`1

Mahon`0`1`0`0

Totals`31`9`11`8

Holy Redeemer`000`000`0 — 0

Williamsport`025`011`x — 9

2B — Reed

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (L)`6.0`11`9`2`2`6

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Livermore (W)`7.0`4`0`0`4`6

BASEBALL

Holy Redeemer 9, Holy Cross 6

Holy Cross`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss-p`4`0`0`0

Rasimovich`2`0`1`2

Borgia 2b`4`0`0`0

Carr p-ss`4`0`2`0

Jennings 3b`4`0`0`0

Carpentier dh`2`2`1`0

Sherry rf`2`1`1`0

Cortazar 1b`2`1`2`1

Ceccacci lf`3`1`1`1

Juice cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`27`6`8`4

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColiWhitman lf`3`2`3`0

Quaglia 2b`4`1`2`3

Kopec cf`4`2`1`2

CMaciejczyk 1b`4`1`2`1

DiMauro ss`2`0`1`0

Gryboski dh`4`1`0`1

MMaciejczyk 3b`3`0`0`0

Stevenson c`3`0`0`0

McDermott rf`1`0`0`0

ColeWhitman rf`0`2`0`0

Totals`28`9`9`7

Holy Cross`020`031`0 — 6

Holy Redeemer`000`225`x — 9

2B — Cortazar, Carpentier, ColiWhitman 2; 3B —Rasimovich

Holy Cross`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carr`3.0`3`0`0`0`3

Russo (L)`3.0`5`9`2`3`4

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Schultz`4.0`3`2`1`1`2

Mazzarella`1.0`4`3`2`0`1

Koons (W)`2.0`1`1`1`2`2