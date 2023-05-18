🔊 Listen to this

Three games, 12 home runs. And most importantly, three wins.

Not a bad start to the week for the RailRiders.

Michael Hermosillo, Billy McKinney and Estevan Florial all went deep for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre in Thursday’s 8-3 win at Charlotte.

All of it was plenty of support for Will Warren, who made a strong impression in his Triple-A debut on the mound. Warren went six innings for the win, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four without a walk.

For Florial, it was his third homer in as many games. It was Hermosillo — who had been out of the lineup since hitting a walk-off blast to beat Omaha last week — who gave the RailRiders the lead for good.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre alum Clint Frazier had given the Knights an early lead with a solo shot in the second before Hermosillo answered with a two-run homer in the third. Wilmer Difo made it 3-1 later in the frame when he stole third base and came home when the throw from the plate was off the mark.

McKinney clubbed a two-run homer of his own in the fourth to push the lead to 5-1. And though Charlotte got a run back thanks to a Lenyn Sosa round-tripper in the home half, Florial made it 6-2 with his blast in the fifth.

Two more insurance runs came home in the ninth thanks to a Charlotte error on a grounder to short.

Frazier hit his second homer of the night to close out the scoring for the Knights.

McKinney had two hits to lead the RailRiders offense. Matt Krook, Deivi Garcia and Colten Brewer each threw an inning of relief to close things out.