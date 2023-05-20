🔊 Listen to this

There will be no rubber match between Wyoming Valley Conference rivals in the district boys lacrosse finals.

Top-seeded Wyoming Seminary will get a chance to defend its crown, but the Blue Knights won’t be facing familiar foe Crestwood for the championship.

The top-seeded Blue Knights defeated Dallas 17-7 in Friday’s District 2 Class 2A semifinals, but No. 2 seed Crestwood was knocked off by No. 3 Scranton Prep 10-6 in the other half of the bracket.

Wyoming Seminary and Crestwood had met in the finals each of the last two seasons with the Knights winning in 2022 and Comets prevailing in 2021.

This will be the first time since District 2 lacrosse was split into Class 3A and Class 2A brackets in 2017 that Crestwood will not play for the title. The Comets had won four straight championships from 2017-19 and 2021, with the 2020 season wiped out by the pandemic.

Seminary will host Prep at 6 p.m. Tuesday for the 2A championship.

To get there, the Blue Knights got six goals and two assists from Jack Herron to lead the way to a semifinal victory.

Xavier Beaulac added five goals and an assist while Thomas Iskra scored four times and Jack Higgins had two goals. Quinn Kelly made seven saves in net for the win.

The No. 4 Mountaineers were topped by Will Filali, who finished with three goals and an assist. Noah Greco had two goals while Andrew Machulsky and Max Gingo scored one apiece. Ethan Sensenig had 10 saves.

In the other semifinal, the Cavaliers opened with five goals in the first quarter and took a 7-2 lead over Crestwood into halftime.

Brendan Dennis scored twice for the Comets, who got one goal each from Osten Griggs (assist), Justin McCune (assist), Frank Usavage and Noah Schultz. Ethan Zabroski finished with 13 saves.

Brady Holmes figured in on five goals for Prep, scoring three and setting up two. Will McGrath also had three goals with Aiden Jordan making 10 saves for the win.

The Comets can still bring home a district title in the sport when both girls championships are held on Monday. Crestwood hosts Abington Heights for the 2A title at 5:30 p.m. while Hazleton Area hosts Delaware Valley for the 3A crown at 4:30 p.m.