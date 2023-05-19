🔊 Listen to this

Charlotte had already treated the RailRiders very well this week. After Friday night, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre might not want to leave after the series.

The RailRiders continued their onslaught with a 17-4 demolition of the Knights that included 17 hits and six more home runs.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has now won all four games of the series and hit 18 homers in the process, setting a club record for a six-game series with two games still to go this week.

Rehabbing Yankees infielder Oswald Peraza hit two of them on Friday while Kole Calhoun, Jesus Bastidas, Franchy Cordero and Estevan Florial launching one apiece. Florial has four of the 18 homers on the week.

Peraza finished 4-for-5 with five RBI to lead the offense while Florial added four hits of his own.

Calhoun (four RBI), Cordero (two RBI), Billy McKinney (RBI) and Bastidas (two RBI) all had two hits apiece.

Seven of the nine players in the lineup had at least one hit for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre while eight of nine scored at least one run as the team hit its highest total of the season.

Charlotte was never in the game, trailing 3-0 before taking an at-bat. The RailRiders tacked on six more runs in the second and led 12-1 after three innings and pushed the lead all the way to 17-2 in the eighth before the Knights closed with a pair of runs.

All of it was plenty of support for starting pitcher Tanner Tully, who went five innings for the win, allowing two runs on seven hits while striking out five with one walk.

D.J. Snelten and Aaron McGarity each threw two innings of relief to close it out.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has outscored Charlotte 45-15 over the first four games of the series and will have a chance to get back to .500 for the first time in a month with a win on Saturday.

The teams play at 6:05 p.m. before closing out the series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday.