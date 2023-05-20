🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia baseball fell just short of winning another MAC Freedom title last week.

Back on their home field this weekend to host an NCAA Regional, the Cougars have their sights set on bigger prizes.

Shaking off an early three-run deficit, Misericordia rallied for a 10-7 victory over Washington & Jefferson on Friday at Tambur Field in the first round of the four-team, double-elimination tournament.

The Cougars, seeded second in the field, will now take on No. 1 Salve Regina at noon on Saturday in the winner’s bracket final. The winner earns a spot in Sunday’s final round and the loser will play an elimination game at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Salve Regina defeated Keystone in Friday’s other opening game. Washington & Jefferson faces Keystone in an elimination game to open Saturday’s play at 8:30 a.m.

Misericordia had to work hard for Friday’s win after falling behind 3-0 in the second inning.

A Jack Regenye RBI single and Garrett McIlhenney sac fly in the bottom of the second pulled the Cougars within 3-2. Derrick Vosburg then gave them the lead for good with a two-run homer in the third.

Jason Sanfilippo’s RBI single put Misericordia up 5-3 after three and the Cougars tacked on two more runs in the fourth thanks as Brock Bollinger doubled home a run before scoring on a squeeze bunt by Joe Comins.

Down 7-3, the Presidents made things interesting with three runs in the seventh inning, but the Cougars answered immediately with three of their own in the home half.

Sanfilippo knocked in another run with a single before he and Regenye scored on back-to-back wild pitches.

Misericordia improved to 34-12 on the season. The Cougars earned an at-large bid to the postseason after losing by a run in the final game of the MAC Freedom tournament.

Washington & Jefferson entered as the four-time Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion and had previously eliminated Misericordia from NCAA competition in 2017 and 2019.

SOFTBALL

Cougars’ season ends

Misericordia staved off elimination once on Friday but couldn’t win a rematch against Roanoke College in the nightcap and was knocked out of the NCAA Regional tournament in Newport News, Va.

The Cougars had lost to Roanoke in Thursday’s opener but rebounded to blank York College 7-0 on Friday. Roanoke then beat Misericordia 6-1 to advance to Saturday’s championship round against tournament host Christopher Newport.

Alexa McHugh tossed a two-hit shutout against York in Friday’s opener, striking out six while also starring at the plate with a 4-for-4 performance.

Kaitlin Redling doubled twice and drove in two runs while Zariah Allen had two RBI an Nicole Elliott had two hits.

Alvin and Emily Susanj both had two hits to lead the team in the nightcap loss.

Misericordia ended its season with a 27-13 record and a MAC Freedom championship.