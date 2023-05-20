Click here to subscribe today or Login.
Admission for Sunday’s Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 softball championship game has been set at $5.
Tickets will be available at the game only. District 2 gold passes will be honored. Pittston Area and Tunkhannock will play at 1 p.m. at Lake-Lehman High School. The two teams finished with 11-1 divisional records.
Sunday’s game will have no effect on the District 2 power rankings to set the seedings for the district playoffs. The power rankings are determined by regular-season games.
Tunkhannock defeated Pittston Area 3-2 on April 13, snapping the defending PIAA Class 5A state champion’s win streak at 28 games. Pittston Area won the rematch 5-1 on May 3.
