Imagine it is the week leading up to the Super Bowl and several football players die either from injuries during practice or for unknown reasons pending toxicology studies. Unthinkable, right?

In this imaginary scenario, all hell would break loose with demands to further regulate the sport, its protective equipment, training methods and more. The public would demand action, and the NFL and government would have little choice but to comply.

Some of this has already occurred over the past few years regarding the effects of repeated head injuries and concussions, but nothing to the extent that would occur if the unthinkable Super Bowl scenario happened.

Well, that’s exactly what took place at Churchill Downs leading up to and including Kentucky Derby Day earlier this month when seven horses died. Churchill Downs indefinitely suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. and scratched his Derby horse from the big race after two of his horses collapsed and died during the week.

The Derby is the Super Bowl of thoroughbred horse racing, but much of the sport’s attention has already moved on to the Preakness and Belmont, the second and third legs of the sport’s Triple Crown.

As someone who has spent decades handling crisis communications, I know the playbook is to put the crisis behind you as quickly as possible. It is also paramount to identify the root cause and make the necessary changes so the likelihood of it happening again is minimized or, if possible, eliminated.

There are calls for further changes in horse racing and some things are being done to help protect horses and jockeys. The problem is bigger than any individual track. It runs throughout the sport and demands industry-wide answers and corrective measures.

The Horseracing Safety and Integrity Authority (HISA) established uniform national regulations that went into effect last July and an Antidoping and Medication Control Program begins this week after being delayed due to legal challenges. Time will tell if these regulations are enough, and some animal activists want horse racing banned altogether. With billions of dollars at play, that is highly improbable.

“Churchill Downs is unwavering in our commitment to the health and well-being of equine safety,” a statement released by the track reads. “The equine fatalities leading to this year’s Kentucky Derby are a sobering reminder of the urgent need to mobilize our industry to explore every avenue possible and effectively minimize any avoidable risk in the sport.”

Sobering indeed. Soon afterward, 3-year-old colt Rio Moon suffered a catastrophic leg injury on May 14 just after crossing the finish line at Churchill Downs and was euthanized, making for eight total equine deaths there in two weeks.

“Despite our determination to continually improve upon the highest industry standards, there is more to be done and we will rigorously work to understand what caused these incidents and build upon our existing data, programs, and practices to better understand what has been incredibly difficult for us to witness and accept this week,” the statement continued.

The key words are “there is more to be done.”

Churchill Downs stressed that each equine death incident has been unique with no discernible pattern to the sustained injuries. The track surfaces are strictly monitored by industry experts for quality and every horse undergoes “multiple, comprehensive veterinarian exams and observations to ensure their fitness to race.”

“From here, we will fully and actively work with the Kentucky Horseracing Commission and the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority to thoroughly investigate each incident to determine, to the degree possible, any underlying health or environmental causes and apply those learnings to continue to improve the safety of this sport. Together, we all want what is best for the horses,” the statement read. “We believe the incidents leading to this year’s Derby are anomalies. They are unacceptable and we remain steadfast in our commitment to safety and integrity.”

The key phrase is “to the degree possible.” No corrective measures will be 100% effective.

Officials at Churchill Downs are saying the right things. They must, as many believe horse racing itself is a dying sport.

“Horse racing was the only form of legal gambling in the country outside of Las Vegas until the 1970s,” shares Carmen Rizzo, a longtime racing enthusiast. “This was when horse racing began to decline. Without offtrack betting and support from casinos, horse racing would be a niche sport.”

The assurances of commitment to health and safety must be followed by action and monitored. Especially when you consider that officials at Santa Anita Racetrack in California said pretty much the same thing after 42 horses died there in 2019. From 2008 to 2018, there were 462 equine racing and training deaths at Santa Anita, peaking with 59 in 2012.

Santa Anita officials point to the track’s significant safety improvements, and the numbers are trending downward as racing fatalities decreased by 79 percent from 2019 to 2022.

The question, however, is what percentage of horse fatalities is acceptable? Industry leaders indicate the answer is zero, but few believe that is realistic.

“The nature of the sport is such that as long as horses race there will be deaths of animals and humans,” Rizzo explained. “The issue is what can be done to make the sport safer. With the bad press from the recent incidents at Churchill Downs, the medication piece will be heavily scrutinized going forward. I want to believe the racing authorities are doing their very best to address the problems currently facing the industry but think the medication problem and the breakdowns that accompany its use will be with us for the foreseeable future.”

Overall improved health and safety for the horses and jockeys must always be priority number one. Thoroughbred horses are the superstars of racing. They deserve the same attention and commitment to safety that human athletes do.

It is not acceptable when you view a sporting event and are more concerned about the athletes surviving it than winning it. Sadly, that remains a reality each time thoroughbreds run.

These magnificent creatures were born to run. The least we can do is make it as safe as possible for them.

David Jolley is a sports fan and historian, public relations and marketing communications consultant, writer, and the author of “A Good Cup of Coffee … Short-Time Major Leaguers and Their Claims to Fame.”