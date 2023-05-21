🔊 Listen to this

The District 2 softball playoffs begin Monday. Seedings were based on the District 2 power rankings.

Brackets for all six classifications were unavailable Saturday and will run in Monday’s Times Leader.

Here’s a look at each classification.

CLASS 6A

Seedings: 1. Hazleton Area (12-7); 2. Williamsport (12-8); 3. Wilkes-Barre Area (4-15); 4. Delaware Valley (2-17); 5. Wyoming Valley West (1-16)

Defending champion: Williamsport (subregional); Hazleton Area (District 2)

Championship: May 30, time/site TBD

Outlook: Hazleton Area has played in all five D2/4-6A subregional championship games. Williamsport has been its opponent four times. That pairing appears destine for a fifth meeting.

Hazleton Area relies heavily on a talented offense. Williamsport’s two pitchers aren’t overpowering, something that bodes well for the Cougars. The Millionaires lost a shot at the top seed with a 5-3 loss to Shikellamy on Saturday.

The rest of the bracket won’t be able to do much against the Cougars and Millionaires.

CLASS 5A

Seedings: 1. Pittston Area (15-2); 2. Abington Heights (14-6); 3. West Scranton (14-6); 4. Wallenpaupack (10-10); 5. Shikellamy (10-10); 6. Crestwood (7-13); 7. Scranton (2-18)

Defending champion: Pittston Area

Championship: May 30, time/site TBD

Outlook: Defending PIAA Class 5A champion Pittston Area isn’t as strong offensively, although that was expected with losses to graduation. Still, the Patriots can produce runs and are hard to score on. Their only losses were to D2-3A top seeds Tunkhannock 3-2 and Valley View 4-1.

Abington Heights has won eight in a row, but there have been some close calls. The Comets have won two of those games by one run and two more by two runs. However, they are the only team to defeat Class 4A state power Valley View, winning 6-5 on May 6.

West Scranton has lost twice to Abington Heights, but not by scores that would sound any alarms. The Invaders lost 1-0 to Pittston Area in last year’s title game and could make it back there.

There would have to be some major upsets for any of the rest of the field to get to the championship game.

CLASS 4A

Seedings: 1. Tunkhannock (18-1); 2. Valley View (19-1); 3. North Pocono (15-5); 4. Berwick (14-6); 5. Wyoming Area (11-9); 6. Dallas (8-12); 7. Scranton Prep (7-13); 8. Nanticoke Area (6-14)

Did not qualify: Honesdale (4-15)

Defending champion: Tunkhannock

Championship game: May 31, time/site TBD

Outlook: Tunkhannock played for a PIAA Class 4A championship last year and returns basically the same cast. Valley View is a legitimate state title contender. Both have excellent pitching, hitting and fielding.

So a Tunkhannock vs. Valley View matchup would be well worth the price of admission to see two of the best teams in the state square off. Unfortunately, only one advances to the 4A state tournament.

North Pocono could disrupt those plans. The program is on the upswing in the talent department.

After those three come three WVC teams – Berwick, Wyoming Area and Dallas. Berwick and Dallas have played well down the stretch. Wyoming Area has been on a roller coaster, alternating wins and losses in its last nine games.

CLASS 3A

Seedings: 1. Mid Valley (17-2); 2. Lake-Lehman (17-3); 3. Holy Redeemer (13-7); 4. Riverside (12-7); 5. Carbondale Area (11-8); 6. Western Wayne (4-16); 7. Hanover Area (2-18)

Not participating: Wyoming Seminary (1-15)

Defending champion: Mid Valley

Outlook: Wyoming Seminary made a wise decision not participating since it would have been matched up with state power Mid Valley. Seminary played softball for the first time since 2021 when a lack of players caused the program to close down during the season.

Mid Valley has won three consecutive D2-3A titles and four out of the last five. The Spartans’ only losses this season were 4-3 to Tunkhannock on April 15 and 5-4 to Riverside on May 15. Lehman’s only loss since April 8 was 3-0 to Pittston Area.

Holy Redeemer and Riverside could make things interesting … maybe.

CLASS 2A

Seedings: 1. Elk Lake (17-2); 2. Holy Cross (12-8); 3. Blue Ridge (9-6); 4. Lackawanna Trail (8-7); 5. Dunmore (7-12); 6. Lakeland (7-11); 7. Montrose (3-14)

Defending champion: Elk Lake

Championship: May 30, time/site TBD

Outlook: There are no WVC teams in the bracket.

Based on regular-season outcomes, it’s not going out on a limb by saying two-time defending champ Elk Lake will play Holy Cross for the title.

CLASS A

Seedings: 1. Old Forge (15-5); 2. Forest City (7-11); 3. Mountain View (8-11)

Not participating: Susquehanna (0-14)

Defending champion: Old Forge

Championship: May 31, time/site TBA

Outlook: MMI Prep didn’t field a team this year because of a lack of players, so there are no WVC teams in the tournament.

Mountain View and Forest City split their regular-season games, so it’s a toss-up which gets to play three-time defending champion Old Forge.

Susquehanna opted out after surrendering an average of 16.6 runs per game.