The District 2 baseball playoffs begin Monday. Seedings were based on the District 2 power rankings.

Brackets for all six classifications were unavailable Saturday and will run in Monday’s Times Leader.

Here’s a look at each classification.

CLASS 6A

Seedings: 1. Hazleton Area (16-4); 2. Williamsport (12-6); 3. Wyoming Valley West (10-10); 4. Delaware Valley (9-11); 5. Scranton (9-11); 6. Wilkes-Barre Area (5-15)

Defending champion: Hazleton Area

Championship: May 29 at PNC Field, time TBA

Outlook: Hazleton Area has won the last four D2-6A championships and certainly has the pitching to win this subregional tournament. The main question is hitting as the Cougars don’t have a batting order loaded with power like in recent years. They are good, however, at manufacturing runs.

District 4 Williamsport had a nice balance of hitting and pitching. The Millionaires have lost a pair of one-run games and three other games by two runs.

Wyoming Valley West has battled back from a 1-4 start to get the third seed. The Spartans will open with Wilkes-Barre Area, although the game could be tougher than it appears. They defeated WBA 9-8 and 3-0 during the regular season.

Some close losses cost Delaware Valley and Scranton from challenging for a higher seed.

CLASS 5A

Seedings: 1. North Pocono (17-2); 2. Pittston Area (16-3); 3. Abington Heights (12-6); 4. Selinsgrove (14-5); 5. Crestwood (11-9); 6. Wallenpaupack (9-11); 7. Shikellamy (8-12); 8. West Scranton (6-14)

Defending champion: Selinsgrove (subregional); North Pocono (District 2)

Championship: May 28 at PNC Field, time TBA

Outlook: Pittston Area and Crestwood are the only WVC teams in the subregional with District 4. The classification is arguably the strongest of the six from top to bottom.

Pittston Area lost in the semifinals last season. The Patriots became the first team to defeat Hazleton Area in a WVC regular-season game since 2019. They are a very good hitting team. The key will be pitching. Crestwood has come on strongly at the end of the regular season, but has a long road trip after Selinsgrove and Abington Heights flip-flopped spots in the final week.

North Pocono lost 8-2 to Abington Heights on Wednesday, showing how strong the bracket is. The Trojans won the D2-4A title last season, but a loss to District 4 Selinsgrove in the subregional finals prevented a trip to states.

CLASS 4A

Seedings: 1. Honesdale (16-4); 2. Dallas (12-7); 3. Scranton Prep (10-9); 4. Valley View (10-10); 5. Nanticoke Area (11-9); 6. Hanover Area (10-9); 7. Tunkhannock (7-13); 8. Berwick (3-17)

Did not qualify: Western Wayne (5-15); Wyoming Area (4-16)

Defending champion: Wyoming Area

Championship: May 30 at PNC Field, time TBA

Outlook: Two-time defending champion Wyoming Area failed to qualify and along with Western Wayne, the only two District 2 teams which have packed up the equipment.

Western Wayne led Berwick by 0.003 in the power rankings Saturday morning. The Wildcats then lost to Hanover Area, giving Berwick the spot by 0.004.

The good news for the eight teams is that, in a rarity, District 2 will get two state qualifiers.

The standings were very volatile over the past few weeks with the top three swapping positions. Dallas has lost five of its last seven games, but is very capable of reversing its fortunes. Scranton Prep vaulted up the standings with a nine-game winning streak, only to lose its final three games. Honesdale, which has never won a district baseball title, has been tough to score on. The Hornets closed the regular season by winning five in a row.

Nanticoke Area could figure in the mix if it can find some consistency. Hanover Area is playing better after a 0-4 start. Tunkhannock had a strong late April, but has lost seven of its last eight.

CLASS 3A

Seedings: 1. Holy Redeemer (15-5); 2. Mid Valley (13-6); 3. Lake-Lehman (12-8); 4. Riverside (11-9); 5. Carbondale Area (12-7); 6. Lakeland (9-9); 7. Dunmore (9-10); 8. Wyoming Seminary (5-11)

Defending champion: Lake-Lehman

Championship: May 30 at PNC Field, time TBA

Outlook: Lake-Lehman’s three-year stranglehold on the crown could be in jeopardy. The Black Knights’ hitting and pitching aren’t as strong as in recent seasons.

Top-seeded Holy Redeemer won just five games last year. A three-game losing streak in late April raised a red flag, but the Royals endured, although they lost to Carbondale Area recently.

Wyoming Seminary is the only other WVC team in the bracket. The Blue Knights open with Redeemer, which won both regular-season games 10-4 and 12-0.

Mid Valley cost itself the top seed with consecutive late-season losses to Honesdale and Blue Ridge.

Lakeland and Dunmore can’t be written off because anything can happen in one game, especially in this tournament.

CLASS 2A

Seedings: 1. Old Forge (14-6); 2. Elk Lake (16-4); 3. Blue Ridge (12-5); 4. Mountain View (9-11); 5. Lackawanna Trail (7-9); 6. Montrose (6-9); 7. Holy Cross (3-16)

Defending champion: Holy Cross

Championship: May 29 at PNC Field, time TBA

Outlook: There are no WVC teams in the classification. There is a very good chance the top-two seeds end up playing for the championship. Defending champion Holy Cross is probably one-and-done.

CLASS A

Seedings: 1. MMI Prep (7-13); 2. Susquehanna (3-14); 3. Forest City (1-14)

Defending champion: MMI Prep

Championship: May 29 at PNC Field, time TBA

Outlook: Opponents of the PIAA expanding to six classifications (my hand is raised) can point to this tournament as concrete evidence.

Forest City’s only win was against Susquehanna. Susquehanna’s victories are against Forest City, Montrose and Galeton Area, which is a tiny school in the north central part of the state and has allowed anywhere from 10-19 runs in 16 of its 19 games.

So two-time defending champion MMI Prep has a very good chance for another title. The Preppers were young last season and are again this year, but the added experience should lead to a championship.