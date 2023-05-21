🔊 Listen to this

It took every last player in the lineup to keep Misericordia baseball’s season alive.

All nine Cougars recorded at least one hit to help them finally break through in a decisive ninth inning on Saturday as Misericordia outlasted Washington & Jefferson 12-8 in the elimination bracket final of their NCAA regional tournament.

The Cougars, who are hosting the four-team bracket, opened the day with an 11-4 loss to top-seeded Salve Regina in the winner’s bracket final. They rebounded to beat Washington & Jefferson later in the afternoon for the second time in the weekend tournament.

No. 2 seed Misericordia must now defeat Salve Regina twice on Sunday to win the regional and advance to the next stage. Play is set to begin at 11 a.m. at Tambur Field. If the Cougars win, the second and decisive game will start after a 45-minute break.

Just reaching the final round was an ordeal for Misericordia, which had to erase deficits of 2-0, 3-2 and 8-7 against the Presidents, an old postseason nemesis for the Cougars.

The teams racked up 30 hits between them in a back-and-forth affair that saw Misericordia tie the game at 8-8 in the eighth on a Derrick Vosburg sac fly before coming through with four runs in the top of the ninth.

Nine-hitter Jack Regenye brought home the winning run with an RBI double before Vosburg stepped in with two outs and the bags loaded to put the game away with a bases-clearing single.

Vosburg finished 4-for-5 with four RBI. Brock Bollinger reached base four times and clubbed a two-run homer in the sixth that gave the Cougars their first lead of the game.Leadoff man Garrett McIlhenney also reached four times with a double and two RBI.

Connor Maryniak picked up the win in relief, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the eighth by getting a grounder to third. He struck out two in the ninth to end the game.

It was the Cougars’ second slugfest win of the tournament over the Presidents after prevailing 10-7 on Friday.

Saturday’s action began with Washington & Jefferson eliminating Keystone with an 18-9 win. In the winner’s bracket final, the Cougars gave up three runs in the top of the first to Salve Regina and never recovered.

Brady Madden hit a sac fly in the third and Vosburg drove in a run with a single in the fifth to pull the Cougars within 5-2, but they never got closer.

A fielder’s choice grounder by Regenye and a single by McIlhenney in the sixth made it 9-4. Madden led the Cougars with three hits in the loss.