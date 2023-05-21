🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped a 7-5 decision to the Charlotte Knights Saturday evening at Truist Field. Despite a late rally and lead, the Knights snapped the RailRiders’ four-game winning streak heading into Sunday’s series finale.

The Knights sent all nine batters to the plate in the bottom of the second, scoring four runs on six hits, keyed by a leadoff home run from Nate Mondou and four consecutive singles from the bottom of the order off RailRiders starter Mitch Spence.

Carlos Narvaez led off the top of the fifth with a solo home run off Charlotte’s Garrett Davila. It was the catcher’s first with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, traveling 374 feet to the left field seats.

Spence worked six complete, striking out five and walking one. The right-hander didn’t face more than four batters in any inning other than the second and retired 10 straight to close his outing.

In the eighth, Oswald Peraza doubled and scored on a one-out single from Franchy Cordero to cut the deficit to two. After Jesus Bastidas singled to put the tying run on, Narvaez’s third hit of the night brought in Cordero and slimmed the Knights lead to 4-3.

With two outs and the bases loaded, Michael Hermosillo singled in Bastidas and pinch-runner Wilmer Difo to give the RailRiders a 5-4 edge.

Charlotte countered quickly with three runs off James Norwood in the bottom of the inning. Victor Reyes singled in a pair and scored on a double and an error.

Norwood (0-2) took the loss while Bryan Shaw (2-0) pitched the final 1.1 innings for the victory.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Charlotte conclude the set Sunday at Truist Field. Sean Boyle is slated to face Nate Fisher in a rematch of Tuesday’s series opener, a 14-5 RailRiders win. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday to begin a series against the Worcester Red Sox.