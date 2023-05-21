🔊 Listen to this

Phoenix Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) gets high-fives from Mercury guards Moriah Jefferson (8) and Sophie Cunningham, left, during the first half of a WNBA game against the Chicago Sky on Sunday in Phoenix.

PHOENIX (AP) — Brittney Griner won the opening tip and ran to her familiar spot in the low post.

There was nowhere else the ball was going to go on the Phoenix Mercury’s opening possession of the season — not after what Griner had gone through to get here.

Her back to the basket, Griner faked as though she would shoot a turnaround, spun the other way and put up another up-fake. Chicago’s Elizabeth Williams fell for the deke, Griner absorbed the contact and hit the shot to begin a three-point play.

After all the emotional buildup, Griner got off to the perfect start in her first regular-season home game since being released after more than 10 months in a Russian prison.

It didn’t end quite the way she wanted.

Griner finished with 27 points, 10 rebounds and four blocked shots, but the Chicago Sky held on for a 75-69 win on Sunday.

Griner received a warm reception in her lone preseason game and again in the Mercury’s season opener at the Los Angeles Sparks.

Her home debut had an entirely different vibe.

Many fans wore Griner’s 42 jersey and some waved small black towels with “BG” on the front. One young fan held a sign that said “We (heart) BG. Welcome home!”

During warmups, Griner shared hugs with her teammates, Sky players and Chicago coach James Wade, who had coached her overseas. Just as warmups were winding down, Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham grabbed a microphone near midcourt and addressed the crowd.

“Last year, all we wanted was to get BG home. We did that and we’re all together now,” Cunningham said, drawing roars from the crowd.

Just before player introductions, a poet paid tribute to Griner while being surrounded by the Mercury’s dancers. Once introductions started, the fans gave each of the Mercury players loud cheers before Griner came out last.

The 6-foot-9 forward walked out from behind a wall and, surrounded by flashing lights, stepped into the bowel of the arena, drawing a massive ovation.

Griner had an immediate impact against the Sparks Friday night, finishing with 18 points, six rebounds and four blocked shots in the 94-71 loss.

She opened with the three-point play against Chicago, blocked a shot on the Sky’s second possession and dropped a nifty bounce pass to Diana Taurasi for a backdoor layup.

Griner swatted another shot and sprinkled in some trash talk as she turned up the floor. She added another three-point play late in the second half to pull the Mercury within seven points.

Griner drew a laugh from the crowd early in the third quarter when, after fouling Courtney Williams, forcefully helped up Williams, who flew through the air to accentuate it.

The support turned into a roar when Griner hit a 3-pointer, the fans rising from their seats and to match the two-handed, three-fingered gesture she flashed while screaming on the court.

Griner scored on a three-point play to pull Phoenix within 69-67 with just under two minutes left, but it was hers and the Mercury’s last gasp.

Phoenix had a couple of sloppy turnovers, Chicago’s Dana Evans scored on a running bank shot and the Sky held on for the win.

Griner ended her home debut by hugging Sky players and Wade again before heading to the baseline to hug her wife Cherelle.

LIBERTY 90, FEVER 73

NEW YORK — Breanna Stewart scored a franchise record 45 points and New York beat Indiana, handing the Fever a 20th consecutive loss that matched the WNBA record for futility.

The Fever equaled the Tulsa Shock, who lost 20 straight games in 2011. Indiana lost 18 consecutive games to close out last season before falling to the Connecticut Sun on Friday in their opener. Indiana plays at Atlanta next Sunday.

Behind Stewart, New York (1-1) built a 62-35 lead at the half and never looked back. The only real suspense in the second half was whether Stewart could break the single-game franchise scoring mark of 40 held by Cappie Pondexter set also against Indiana in 2010.

Stewart broke that record on a three-point play with 2:13 left in the third quarter to put New York up 82-52. She finished the game going 15-of-21 from the field, including hitting six 3-pointers. She was also 9-for-9 from the foul line and had 12 rebounds.

Aliyah Boston scored 15 points for Indiana (0-2).

SUN 80, MYSTICS 74

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — DeWanna Bonner scored 21 points, Alyssa Thomas had 14 points, 16 rebounds, six assists and three steals to help the Sun rally from a 12-point deficit to beat the Mystics.

Brionna Jones added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Connecticut (2-0).

Shakira Austin scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Elena Delle Donne had 19 points and also had 11 boards for the Mystics (1-1).

Tyasha Harris hit a 3-pointer to close the third quarter and pull the Sun within a point and Jones made a putback to give the Sun their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter before Rebecca Allen hit a 3 to cap a 13-2 run and make it 67-60 with 5:59 remaining.

Connecticut never again trailed.