WYOMING – Aaron Stredny and Laura Rekkerth took top honors at the Wyoming Striders 31st Annual Spring Trail 5.3 Mile Run/9th Annual Jen Stec Memorial on Sunday at Frances Slocum State Park, a first for both runners.

Stredny, 42 of Shavertown, was a first-time winner of the race and finished in 54:55. For Stredny, who trains on the trails of Frances Slocum often, the race certainly had a hometown feel.

Mario Zarate, 36 of Meshoppen, finished second in 57:02, while Drue Coles, 59, of Bloomsburg finished third in 58:07. Five-time winner Tony Korch, 63, was fourth at 59:40.

“Amazing! It’s been a long time chasing everyone,” Stredny said. “I’ve always looked up to Tony (Korch) and I’m just super happy. This is one of my favorite races.”

Rekkerth, 36 of Pocono Lake, was fifth overall with a time of 1:00:18. Since this is an age-group graded race with a staggered start, Stredny and Rekkerth started in the back of the pack after most runners were already on the course. Aaron’s handicap was 18:20 and Laura’s 16:19.

The first 15 finishers received medals with the gold and silver belonging to Jen Stec. Jen was a friend to all runners and passed away in 2013. She was the first female to finish in this race six times.

Sunday’s race had 55 entries and 42 finishers.

The Striders’ next event is their 49th Annual Cliff Robbins Sr. Memorial High School Cross Country Races at Letterkenny Fields in Dallas on Sept. 2. Their final races of the year are their Fall Trail 5.5 Mile Run at Frances Slocum State Park on Oct. 29, followed by their 20K Run (the final leg of the Vince Wojnar Triple Crown) on Nov. 12 at Susquehanna Warrior Trail in Shickshinny.

Results

31st Annual Spring Trail 5.3 Mile Run/9th Annual Jen Stec Memorial

1. Aaron Stredny, M, 42, Shavertown, 54:55; 2. Mario Zarate, M, 36, Meshoppen, 57:02; 3. Drue Coles, M, 59, Bloomsburg, 58:07; 4. Tony Korch, M, 63, Nanticoke, 59:40; 5. Laura Rekkerth, F, 36, Pocono Lake, 1:00:18; 6. Don Lavin, M, 62, Scranton, 1:01:05; 7. Kevin Rusinko, M, 47, Tunkhannock, 1:01:52; 8. Karl Kvashay, M, 40, Wyoming, 1:02:32; 9. Jon Casey, M, 35, Dickson City, 1:03:13; 10. Bill Fiore, M, 72, Clarks Green, 1:04:11; 11. Christal Zermane, F, 43, Jermyn, 1:05:09; 12. Robert Moss, M, 49, Dallas 1:05:17; 13. Larry Pikul, M, 63, Wilkes-Barre, 1:05:29; 14. Bill Urbanski, M, 56, Kingston, 1:05:59; 15. Brian Davidson, M, 48, Mountain Top, 1:06:11; 16. Andy Seman, M, 67, Larksville, 1:06:31; 17. Kevin Moran, M, 62, Harveys Lake, 1:07:11; 18. Michelle Namiak Armezzani, F, 43, Peckville, 1:07:19; 19. Suzanna Pareja, F, 41, Scranton, 1:09:52; 20. Richard Owens, M, 67, Wilkes-Barre, 1:10:30; 21. Jacob Vaxmonsky, M, 62, Port Griffithm 1:11:41; 22. Shane Herbert, M, 32, Wilkes-Barre, 1:11:45; 23. Nicole, Telford, F, 26, Wyoming, 1:12:37; 24. Matthew Eck, M, 31, Plains Township, 1:12:59; 25. James Yakavich, M, 59, Moosic, 1:14:36; 26. Brian Gibbons, M, 36, Dallas, 1:15:09; 27. David Bass, M, 56, Shavertown, 1:16:07; 28. Austin Miller, M, 22, Kingston/Swoyersville, 1:16:08; 29. Kelly Gibbons, F, 56, Dallas, 1:16:35; 30. Jessica Cordaro, F, 37, Bear Creek Township, 1:16:50; 31. Wendy Guzenski, F, 43, Wyoming, 1:17:37; 32. Rock Warnagiris, M, 63, Hunlock Creek, 1:18:08; 33. Kayla Gronowski, F, 26, Shavertown, 1:18:37; 34. Dena Cloonan, F, 42, Old Forge, 1:20:41; 35. Bob Guzenski, M, 56, Wyoming, 1:21:34; 36. Noah Miller, M, 22, Swoyersville, 1:24:07; 37. Emily Mahler, F, 20, Mountain Top, 1:24:33; 38. Ryan Wenrich, M, 34, Forty Fort, 1:27:03; 39. Ben Miller, M, 49, Swoyersville, 1:32:22; 40. Kimberley Limouze, F, 38, Mountain Top, 1:32:33; 41. Thomas Limouze, M, 39, Mountian Top, 1:32:34; 42. Ernie Morgan, M, 68, Shickshinny, 1:42:47.