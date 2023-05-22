🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders fell 4-2 to the Charlotte Knights on Sunday at Truist Field.

The RailRiders took an early lead and had runners on base in eight out of nine innings in the series finale, but could not rally back to claim the win.

Estevan Florial hit the first pitch of the game from Nate Fisher out for a 1-0 lead. It was Florial’s ninth of the season, five of which have come this week in Charlotte. Kole Calhoun followed with a triple before scoring on a single from Andres Chaparro for a 2-0 RailRiders lead.

In the third, the first two batters of the inning reached and Nate Mondou homered to right off Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Sean Boyle to put the Knights up 3-2.

Boyle was lifted after 2.2 innings and 76 pitches, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and three walks.

The Knights extended their lead to 4-2 in the fourth on a double, a groundout and a wild pitch.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre put runners on base in every inning but the ninth, stranding 12 in the game and going 1-for-nine with runners in scoring position.

Fisher (4-3) worked five innings in the win, allowing the two first innings runs on seven hits with three strikeouts. Boyle (2-3) took the loss for the RailRiders.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to PNC Field on Tuesday to begin a series against the Worcester Red Sox. First pitch in game one of the series is set for 6:05 p.m. For tickets or promotional information, visit swbrailriders.com.