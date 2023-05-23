🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Valley West let a seven-run lead slip away, but came back to defeat host Delaware Valley 10-9 in eight innings Monday in a District 2/4 Class 6A softball quarterfinal game.

The Spartans (2-16) jumped to a seemingly commanding lead with two runs in the top of the second and five in the top of third inning, but Delaware Valley tied the game with a single run in the fourth and six in the fifth.

Another Delaware Valley run in the sixth left Valley West trailing 8-7 heading into the top of the seventh. The Spartans rallied for two runs in the seventh, but couldn’t close out the game when Delaware Valley tied it in the bottom of the inning.

The Spartans got home runs from Maddie Austra and Kyla Hand. Austra was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI, while Hand was 1-for-5 with a run scored and two RBI.

Also contributing offensively for Valley West were Trinity Shaver (3-for-5, 3 runs scored, 2 RBI), Rylee Geffert (2-for-5, 2 runs scored, 2 RBI) and Abby Yenalevitch (2-for-4, 1 RBI).

Makayla Yeisley also had an RBI for the Spartans, who play at top-seeded Hazleton Area on Wednesday.

West Scranton 10, Crestwood 1

West Scranton took control late to end Crestwood’s season in a District 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinal game.

Kayla Wisniewski was 2-for-3 and had Crestwood’s only RBI. Jayla Lomerson had a double. Allison Babula and Victoria Butler each had a single to account for the Comets’ other hits.

West Scranton’s Mia Butka homered and had two RBI. Mia Keenan and Bella Summa each had a triple and double.

The Invaders will play at Abington Heights in the semifinals on Wednesday.

North Pocono 12, Dallas 0

Dallas finished its season at 8-13 as the Mountaineers fell in five innings in a District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal game.

The remaining quarterfinal games will be played Tuesday.

BASEBALL

Selinsgrove 12, Crestwood 2

The Seals ended the game and Crestwood’s season by scoring seven times in the fifth inning in a District 2/4 Class 5A quarterfinal game.

Joe Moratori hit a two-run homer in the third inning as Crestwood moved within 4-2. Selinsgrove came back with a run in the bottom of the inning and then stopped the game via the 10-run rule with seven runs in the fifth.

Moratori had three of Crestwood’s five hits. Trevor Dean and Braiden Wanchisen each had a single.

Caleb Hicks had a triple and double for Selinsgrove, which will play at North Pocono on Wednesday.

SOFTBALL

Wyoming Valley West 10, Delaware Valley 9

WVW`AB`R`H`BI

Seip`4`0`2`0

Yorko`5`0`0`0

M.Austra`5`2`4`1

Hand`5`1`1`2

K.Austra`4`2`2`0

Shaver`5`3`3`2

Geffert`5`2`2`2

Yenalevicth`4`0`2`1

Yeisley`4`0`0`1

Totals`41`10`16`9

Delaware Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Henn`4`1`0`0

Calvario`3`1`1`0

McCardle`5`2`2`3

Eby`4`0`2`1

Lock`4`2`1`1

Bird`3`1`2`0

Conza`5`0`1`1

Jordan`2`0`0`0

Capici`2`1`1`2

Dickerson`4`0`0`0

Hughes`0`1`0`0

Donnelly`0`0`0`0

Totals`36`9`10`8

Wyo. Valley West`025`000`21–10

Delaware Valley`000`161`10–9

2B – Austra, Geffert, Shaver 3, Yenalevitch, Capici, Eby. HR – Austra, Hand, McCardle.

Wyo. Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Abby Yenalevitch`8`10`9`6`8`6

Delaware Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Lauren Donnelly`7.1`12`10`6`2`6

BASEBALL

Selinsgrove 12, Crestwood 2 (5 inn.)

Crestwood`AB`R`H`BI

Miscavage 2b`3`0`0`0

Wright ss`3`1`0`0

Moratori p-lf`3`1`3`2

Stortz c`3`0`0`0

Dean dh-p`2`0`1`0

Czapla cf`0`0`0`0

Wanchisen 1b`2`0`1`0

Makowski lf`2`0`0`0

McManus cf`0`0`0`0

Miller rf`2`0`0`0

Keil 3b`2`0`0`0

Totals`19`2`5`2

Selinsgrove`AB`R`H`BI

Hicks c`3`2`2`0

Gearhart 1b`3`2`3`2

Swineford p`3`1`0`0

Gephart dh`2`2`1`0

Teats rf`2`2`1`2

Domaracki cf`3`1`2`2

Pastore lf`2`0`0`0

Steinling ph`1`0`1`2

Shaffer 3b`3`0`0`0

Anders 3b`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`12`10`8

Crestwood`002`00 – 2

Selinsgrove`401`07 – 12

2B – Hicks, Domaracki. 3B – Hicks. HR – Moratori, Gearhart

Crestwood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Moratori (L)`4.1`8`11`11`1`3

Dean`0.1`2`1`1`1`1

Selinsgrove`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Swineford (W)`5`5`2`2`0`8