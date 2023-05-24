🔊 Listen to this

NEW MILFORD — Dallas opened leads of at least three points in all three sets Tuesday night, but each time Blue Ridge needed it, returning all-state middle blocker Connor Cranage took control.

Cranage finished with 19 kills and seven blocks as the unbeaten Raiders swept the Mountaineers, 25-16, 25-23, 25-21, in a District 2 Class 2A boys volleyball semifinals.

As the top seed, the Lackawanna League champions hosted the semifinal doubleheader. They earned a chance to play for a district title repeat June 1 against Holy Redeemer, the winner of Tuesday’s first match, at North Pocono.

Carson Gallagher added 29 assists, six digs and six service points for Blue Ridge.

Cranage was at his best late in the first set when he had six kills and the final three service points, including a finishing ace, in the closing, 10-3 run.

Dallas led by five twice in the second set and was tied as late as 23-23, but Cranage again provided the final point, this time with a block.

Brandon Banks surpassed 1,000 career assists for Dallas with 23 in the match, along with eight digs and three kills.

Cameron Faux added 10 kills, eight blocks and six digs. Alan Lisman had 10 digs, nine kills and six service points. Philip Orzechowski had 10 points and five blocks. Carter Brunn had seven kills and six blocks.