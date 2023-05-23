🔊 Listen to this

Makayla Brown struck out 11 and Berwick scored all its runs in the third inning as the Dawgs defeated Wyoming Area 3-1 Tuesday in a District 2 Class 4A softball quarterfinal game.

Berwick will play in the semifinals on Thursday at Tunkhannock.

Kaite Caladie knocked in two runs for Berwick. Giana Berlin had the other RBI. Caladie finished 2-for-2 with a double, the only extra-base hit in the game. Berlin was 2-for-3.

Jocelyn Williams singled and scored Wyoming Area’s only run in the sixth inning.

Tunkhannock 13, Nanticoke Area 1

Fresh off a division championship win on Sunday, the Tigers opened District 2 play with a five-inning victory over the Trojanettes in the Class 4A quarterfinals.

Kaya Hannon homered and drove in two runs while striking out six in three innings for the pitching win. Sydney Huff, Emily Patton and McKenzie Hannon also finished with two RBI apiece.

Haylee Shotwell had two hits for Nanticoke Area. Kelsey Clark drove in a run.

Tunkhannock will host Berwick in Thursday’s semifinals with Valley View and North Pocono facing off on the other side of the bracket.

Holy Redeemer 10, Western Wayne 0

Anne Carter threw a three-hitter, striking out six without a walk for the shutout as the Royals earned a five-inning victory in the District 2 Class 3A quarterfinals.

Leadoff hitter Kendra Santuk went 2-for-2 with a walk and four RBI while Bella Boylan tripled, drew two walks and drove in three runs.

Redeemer will play at Lake-Lehman in the semifinals on Thursday.

Lake-Lehman 15, Hanover Area 0

Kirsten Finarelli homered twice and had five RBI as Lake-Lehman won its District 2 Class 3A quarterfinal game in three innings.

Rylie Bucknavage and Kaitlyn Brudnicki also homered for the Black Knights, who will host Holy Redeemer in the semifinals on Thursday. Bucknavage finished with three RBI.

Finarelli and Gracie Bucknavage each had a triple.

Hannah Chipego threw a one-hitter with eight strikeouts.

Maggie Murphy had Hanover Area’s lone hit.

BOYS LACROSSE

Bethlehem Freedom 8, Delaware Valley 7

Freedom scored three goals in the fourth quarter to force overtime before winning in the extra period in the District 2/11 Class 3A subregional semifinals at Northampton High School.

Paule Weinrich and Xander Kelly each scored twice for the Warriors while Peyton LaRocco finished with a goal and four assists. Noah Rabolli and Brady Quinn also scored while Connor Gaughan made 17 saves.

SOFTBALL

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Berwick 3, Wyoming Area 1

Wyoming Area`AB`R`H`BI

Wisnewski lf`1`0`0`0

Slusser 1b`1`0`0`0

Gasek p`3`0`0`0

Williams cf-lf`2`1`1`0

Leo 3b`3`0`0`0

Janeski 1b-cf`3`0`0`0

Scripukunas 2b`3`0`1`0

Haddock 2b-c`3`0`1`0

Giardina`0`0`0`0

Hallman dh`2`0`0`0

Allen ss`3`0`0`0

Gaylord rf`0`0`0`0

Gula cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`1`3`0

Berwick`AB`R`H`BI

Lewis ss`3`1`0`0

B.Siegel lf`3`0`0`0

Caladie 2b`3`1`2`2

Berlin`3`0`2`1

Brown p`2`0`0`0

Rauch p`1`0`0`0

Welsh c`3`0`0`0

Yankowski 3b`3`0`0`0

Savoy 1b`2`0`1`0

Carro cf`1`1`0`0

M.Siegel rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`3`5`3

Wyoming Area`000`001`0 — 1

Berwick`003`000`x — 3

2B — Caladie.

Wyoming Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Gasek (L)`6`5`3`0`1`7

Berwick`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Brown (W)`5`3`0`0`2`11

Rauch (S)`2`0`1`1`2`4

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Tunkhannock 13, Nanticoke Area 1

Nanticoke Area`AB`R`H`BI

Shotwell ss`3`1`2`0

Heffron cf`3`0`1`0

Nice p`2`0`0`0

Johnson 3b`3`0`0`0

Clark 2b`2`0`1`1

Reed lf`2`0`0`0

Eisenhauer rf`2`0`1`0

Emel 1b`2`0`0`0

Smith c`2`0`1`0

Totals`21`1`6`1

Tunkhannock`AB`R`H`BI

McNeff 2b`3`1`1`1

KHannon p-lf`3`2`1`2

Karp rf`3`2`2`0

Marabell c`1`0`1`1

VanNess 1b`0`3`0`1

Huff 3b`3`1`2`2

Patton ss`3`0`1`2

MHannon lf-p`3`0`1`2

James cf`3`1`0`0

Kinney cr`0`3`0`0

Totals`22`13`9`11

Nanticoke Area` `001`00 — 1

Tunkhannock` `435`1x — 13

2B — Marabell; HR — KHannon

Nanticoke Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Nice (L)`4.0`9`13`6`6`1

Tunkhanncok`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

KHannon (W)`3.0`5`1`1`1`6

MHannon`2.0`1`0`0`0`4

District 2 Class 3A Quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 10, Western Wayne 0

Western Wayne`AB`R`H`BI

Palmer`3`0`0`0

Mistishia`2`0`1`0

Graboke`2`0`0`0

Destefano`1`0`0`0

Graboski`2`0`0`0

Arcadipane`2`0`0`0

Daniels`2`0`1`0

Kidder`2`0`0`0

Carrol`2`0`1`0

Nunez`0`0`0`0

Totals`18`0`3`0

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Santuk`2`0`2`4

Whitman`2`1`1`0

Paulukonis`1`2`0`0

Williams`4`0`0`0

Parker`1`1`0`0

Gryboski`2`2`0`0

Carter`1`1`0`0

Hayden`2`1`1`0

Boylan`1`1`1`3

StetzMadden`0`1`0`0

Totals`16`10`5`9

Western Wayne` `000`00 — 0

Holy Redeemer` `213`31 — 10

3B — Boylan

Western Wayne`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mistishia (L)`2.0`2`5`4`6`1

Graboski`2.1`3`5`4`4`1

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Carter (W)`5.0`3`0`0`0`6