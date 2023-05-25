🔊 Listen to this

ARCHBALD — Nanticoke Area’s recent hitting slump continued Wednesday.

As a result, the Trojans’ baseball season ended.

Logan McConnell tossed a five-hit shutout as Valley View downed Nanticoke Area, 6-0, in a District 2 Class 4A quarterfinal.

“The last six games of the year, we really struggled to hit,” Nanticoke coach Eric Spencer said. “Unfortunately, that carried over to today.”

The Trojans, who finished 11-10, went 3-4 over their final seven games. They were shut out in three of those losses and held to a single run in another.

McConnell, relying heavily on his slider, made sure those struggles continued. He walked two and struck out seven, including one to get out of a bases-loaded jam in the sixth.

“He threw strikes,” Spencer said. “We couldn’t find holes. We hit balls right at guys.”

Nanticoke put together a five-game winning streak in early April and right before the slump started had scored 6.5 runs per game over its previous six outings.

By the time the playoffs came around, however, those times were in the past.

Then, the Trojans gave up two runs in the first inning.

“It definitely hurts, when you’re struggling offensively, to fall behind 2-0 in the first inning and have to play catch-up,” Spencer said.

The Cougars broke the game open by batting around in the fifth when five of the first six batters reached base and they scored their final four runs.

McConnell led off the inning with a single. He finished with two hits and two runs scored from the leadoff spot.

Lucas Stachowiak went 2-for-3 for Nanticoke.

District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals

Valley View 6, Nanticoke Area 0

Nanticoke`AB`R`H`BI

DShemanski c`4`0`0`0

Butczynski rf`4`0`1`0

Wozniak p`3`0`0`0

Spencer 1b`2`0`0`0

JShemanski dh`3`0`1`0

Raggi lf`0`0`0`0

Harter 3b`3`0`1`0

Higgins 2b`3`0`0`0

Miller ss`2`0`0`0

Stachowiak cf`3`0`2`0

Totals`27`0`5`0

Valley View`AB`R`H`BI

LMcConnell p`4`2`2`0

Rissinger c`4`1`2`0

Cwalinski 3b`4`1`1`1

Daiute rf`4`1`1`0

Turlip 2b`2`1`1`1

Andino cf`3`0`2`1

BMConnell dh`3`0`0`0

Korsnak lf`0`0`0`0

Reese 1b`2`0`0`0

Newton ss`2`0`0`0

Marino ph`0`0`0`1

Totals`28`6`9`4

Nanticoke`000`000`0 — 0

Valley View`200`040`x — 6

2B — Rissinger.

Nanticoke`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Wozniak L`4.0`4`2`0`1`7

Spencer`0.1`5`4`4`0`0

Butczynski`1.2`0`0`0`2`1

Valley View`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

LMcConnell W`7`5`0`0`2`7