🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area shortstop Jeremy Cawley (4) fields a grounder for an out as third baseman Anthony Cencetti backs up the play.

Pittston Area right fielder Troy Davis reaches back and snags a long flyball near the fence off the bat of Wallenpaupack’s Jordan Santiago.

After going down by a run in the second inning, the Pittston Area answered with eight straight runs to take control and beat Wallenpaupack 8-3 Wednesday in the District 2/4 Class 5A subregional semifinals.

Elijah Barr went six innings for the win, striking out five and allowing just one run. Anthony Ranieli went 3-for-4 with a double while Drew DeLucca, Nick Cerasaro and Anthony Cencetti all finished with two RBI each.

The Patriots will play District 4 Selinsgrove for a spot in the state tournament at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at PNC Field. The Seals beat top-seeded North Pocono 10-9 in eight innings in Wednesday’s other semifinal.

Holy Redeemer 13, Wyoming Seminary 2

Cole Whitman had three RBI while Colin Whitman, Nick Mazzarella and Dino DiMauro added two each as Holy Redeemer moved to the District 2 Class 3 semifinals.

Redeemer will host Riverside at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Gibby Field in Wilkes-Barre.

Redeemer got off to a good start with five runs in the first. The Royals added five in the sixth to end the game.

Matt Spera and Mike Vodzak each had an RBI for Seminary.

Honesdale 11, Berwick 0

Honesdale starter Peter Modrovsky struck out nine and allowed two hits as the Hornets eliminated Berwick from the District 2 Class 4A playoffs with a quarterfinal win in five innings.

Trent Gombita homered for Honesdale and Nathan Hugaboom had three RBI. The Hornets host Valley View in the semifinals on Friday.

Gabe Evensen and Alex Peters each had a single to account for Berwick’s hits. The Dawgs finished their season at 3-18.

Scranton Prep 8, Hanover Area 7

Scranton Prep tied the game with two runs in the sixth inning and then won it in the 12th to defeat Hanover Area in the District 2 Class 4A quarterfinals.

The Cavaliers had 18 hits led by three-hit games by Kyle Skutack, Zander Condeelis, George Stallman and Luke Pica. They will play at Dallas at 4 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

SOFTBALL

Hazleton Area 16, Wyoming Valley West 4

Makenna Balay and Ashley Seiwell both homered and drove in three runs apiece as the Cougars won in five innings to advance to the District 2/4 Class 6A championship game.

Lauren Daniels (2-3, double, RBI), Madison Forsythe (double, two RBI), Marissa Hoffman (triple, RBI) and Saige Klesh triple, 3 RBI) all contributed at the plate. Seiwell struck out four in four innings for the win.

Kristen Austra doubled and drove in three runs for the Spartans. Isabella Seip added a double and an RBI.

Hazleton Area will take on District 4’s Williamsport for the subregional championship on Tuesday.

Williamsport 12, Wilkes-Barre Area 1

Alexandria Chilson was 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI as Williamsport moved to the District 2/4 Class 6A title game with a five-inning win over Wilkes-Barre Area.

Bailey Livermore added two RBI for Williamsport, which will play Hazleton Area for the subregional championship Tuesday. The Millionaires set the tone with five runs in the first inning.

WBA finished its season at 4-16.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

WBA reaches D2 finals

The Wolfpack posted a major rally after dropping the first two sets to upset the Comets in the District 2 Class 3A semifinals.

Wilkes-Barre Area prevailed 19-25, 11-25, 25-23, 25-19, 18-16 to advance to the district championship for the first time.

Leading the Wolfpack were Julio Amigon (5 service points, 32 assists), Jordany Rodriguez Disla (14 kills, 12 digs), Jesus Vazquez Jr. (12 kills, 12 digs), Jean Carlo Banegas (25 digs) and Joaquin Prado (6 digs, 8 kills).

Up next, the Wolfpack will take on top-seeded Delaware Valley for the district title on June 1. The Warriors swept Hazleton Area 25-11, 25-13, 25-9 in the other semifinal.

The 3A title game will be played at North Pocono and start 30 minutes after the Class 2A final between Holy Redeemer and Blue Ridge, which begins at 5:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

District 2/4 Class 5A Semifinals

Pittston Area 8, Wallenpaupack 3

Wallenpaupack`AB`R`H`BI

Decker cf-p`4`0`0`0

Holbert p-ss`3`1`0`0

Santiago c`2`1`0`0

Toth dh`4`0`1`0

Kiersted 3b`4`0`2`1

Nilsen lf-cf`4`0`1`1

Doty ss-lf`3`1`1`0

Peifer 1b`3`0`2`1

Reynolds 2b`3`0`1`0

Totals`30`3`8`3

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Cawley ss`2`0`0`0

DeLucca cf`4`0`1`2

Davis rf`3`1`1`0

Barr p-3b`3`0`0`0

Menendez 1b`4`1`2`1

Aftewicz c`3`0`2`1

Ranieli dh`4`2`3`0

Cerasaro lf`2`1`1`2

Innamorati lf`1`0`0`0

Cencetti 3b-p`2`1`1`2

Mead cr`0`1`0`0

Bonomo cr`0`1`0`0

Totals`28`8`11`8

Wallenpaupack`010`000`2 — 3

Pittston Area`043`100`x — 8

2B — Peifer, Ranieli

Wallenpaupack`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Holbert (L)`3.1`10`8`8`3`2

Decker`2.2`1`9`9`3`4

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Barr (W)`6.0`6`1`1`2`5

Cencetti`1.0`2`2`0`0`0

District 2 Class 4A Quarterfinals

Holy Redeemer 13, Wyoming Seminary 2

Seminary`AB`R`H`BI

Aiello p-3b`3`0`0`0

Donovan 1b`3`1`1`0

Spera cf`1`1`0`1

Vodzak c`2`0`1`1

Evan ss`2`0`1`0

Finlay lf`3`0`1`0

Kraus 3b-p`2`0`1`0

Comitz dh`2`0`0`0

Figura dh`1`0`0`0

Fenster 2b-p`2`0`1`0

Gardner cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`21`2`6`2

Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

ColinWhitman lf`3`1`2`2

Quaglia 2b-ss`2`2`0`0

Kopec cf`3`1`1`0

C.Maciejczyk 1b`4`0`0`0

DiMauro ss-p`2`2`2`2

Gryboski dh`3`1`1`1

Stevenson c`1`1`1`0

M.Maciejczyk 3b`2`2`0`0

ColeWhitman rf`2`2`1`3

O’Haire`0`0`0`1

Coyne p`0`0`0`0

McDermott 2b`1`0`0`0

Mazzarella p`2`1`1`2

Totals`25`13`9`11

Wyoming Seminary`101`000 — 2

Holy Redeemer`610`105 — 13

2B — C.Whitman. 3B — Mazzarella.

Seminary`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Aiello (L)`0.2`1`6`6`5`0

Kraus`4.1`4`2`2`3`4

Fenster`0.2`4`5`5`1`0

Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Coyne`2.0`4`1`1`0`3

DiMauro (W)`1.0`0`1`0`2`0

Quaglia`1.0`1`0`0`1`1

Mazzarella`2.0`1`0`0`0`3

SOFTBALL

District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals

Hazleton Area 16, Wyoming Valley West 4

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Seip c`3`0`1`1

Yurko 2b-lf`3`0`1`0

MAustra 1b`0`2`0`0

Hand cf-ss`2`1`0`0

KAustra 3b`3`0`1`3

Shaver lf-cf`2`0`1`0

Geffert ss-p`2`1`0`0

Yenalevitch p`2`0`0`0

Yeisley rf`1`0`1`0

Totals`18`4`5`4

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hoffman lf`2`2`1`1

Tito`1`0`0`0

Daniels 3b`3`2`2`1

Peters c`4`0`0`0

Forsythe ss`2`3`1`2

Balay 1b`4`1`1`3

Williams cf-p`2`2`2`1

Lagowy`0`1`0`0

Seiwell p-cf`2`1`1`3

Kupsho`1`1`0`0

Mummey 2b`1`1`1`0

Swiech`0`1`0`0

Klesh rf`2`1`1`3

Flaim rf`1`0`1`0

Totals`25`16`11`14

Wyo. Valley West` `011`02 —4

Hazleton Area` `484`0x — 16

2B — KAustra, Seip, Daniels, Forsythe; 3B — Hoffman, Klesh; HR — Balay, Seiwell

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Yenalevitch (L)`3.1`8`12`8`2`1

Geffert`0.2`3`4`4`3`0

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`4.0`4`2`2`6`4

Williams`1.0`1`2`0`1`1