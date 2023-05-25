🔊 Listen to this

A big week for Misericordia sports has some hardware coming home to campus.

Cougars sophomore Alexandra Snyder is a national runner-up after claiming the silver medal in the javelin on Thursday at the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in Rochester, N.Y.

Snyder emphatically broke her own school record in the event, topping her old mark by nearly two meters with a toss of 45.51 meters (149 feet, 3 inches).

The record came on her second throw of the preliminary round and ended up besting almost the entire field. Chrissy Strickland of George Fox University won gold with a mark of 45.57 (149-06).

Snyder was more than a full meter ahead of the other 20 competitors who qualified for nationals. She had entered the championships as the seventh seed and left as the program’s second All-American in the javelin.

Also representing the Cougars at nationals on Thursday were Sonialys Badillo, who took 19th in the 400 hurdles and Casey Allen, who finished 22nd in the high jump.

BASEBALL OFF TO OHIO

The week began with Misericordia’s baseball team taking both games of a championship round doubleheader on its home field on Sunday to win an NCAA Regional tournament.

The Cougars had lost to nationally ranked Salve Regina in Saturday’s winner’s bracket final before coming back the next day and beating the top seed twice to win the four-team, double-elimination event.

Now Misericordia heads to Ohio to face host Marietta College in a best-of-three Super Regional series, with the winner advancing to the Division III College World Series.

The opening game is set for noon Friday with the rematch scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday. If the teams split those, a decisive third game will be played Saturday following a 45-minute break.

Misericordia is 37-13 after narrowly losing in the final game of the MAC Freedom tournament and earning an at-large berth into Regionals, where the Cougars went 4-1.

Marietta is 37-11 after a 3-0 showing at Regionals and ended the regular season ranked No. 11 in the nation in the D3baseball poll. The Pioneers are the most decorated Division III baseball program in the country, having won a record six national championships.

Heading into the weekend, there are 16 Division III teams left standing with the eight Super Regional winners advancing to the World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.