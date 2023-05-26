🔊 Listen to this

Brett Antolick hit two home runs and drove in all five runs as Hazleton Area defeated Delaware Valley 5-1 Thursday in a District 2/4 Class 6A baseball semifinal game.

Hazleton Area will play District 4’s Williamsport, an 11-5 winner over Wyoming Valley West, for the subregional title 4 p.m. Monday at PNC Field in Moosic. The winner of that games makes the state tournament.

Antolick, a Texas A&M recruit, snapped a 1-1 tie with a two-run homer in the third inning. He finished with two of Hazleton Area’s five hits. Leadoff man Grant Russo had a double and single. Richie Rossi had a single.

Pitt recruit Antonio Doganiero pitched 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. He allowed the only to hit by Delaware Valley. Jordan Castrine struck out two in 1.2 innings.

The victory gave Hazleton Area its fifth consecutive D2-6A championship.

Williamsport 11, Wyoming Valley West 5

The Spartans forged a 5-4 lead in the fifth inning before miscues helped the host Millionaires tie it in the home half and pull away with six runs in the sixth to prevail in the District 2/4 Class 6A semifinals.

A passed ball with two outs in the bottom of the fifth brought home the tying run. The go-ahead run in the next frame came courtesy of a throwing error following a pick-off. Williamsport drew five walks in the inning to take control from there.

D’Vonte Rivers doubled and drove in two runs for Valley West. Mason Sgarlat, Jake Dubaskas (double) and Tyler Ruddy (RBI) all finished with two hits. Luke Buss and Aaron Klosko each had an RBI.

SOFTBALL

Tunkhannock 10, Berwick 4

The top-seeded Tigers are headed back to the district finals after knocking off the No. 4 Bulldogs in the District 2 Class 4A semifinals.

Tunkhannock will take on No. 2 Valley View for the championship on Wednesday with the time and site to be determined. The Cougars edged No. 3 North Pocono 6-5 in the other semifinal.

BASEBALL

District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals

Hazleton Area 5, Delaware Valley 1

Delaware Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Kraszewski cf`3`0`0`1

Hyams rf-1b`3`0`0`0

Bell lf`3`0`2`0

McManus p-rf`2`0`0`0

Corrie`0`0`0`0

Hawke 2b-ss`2`1`0`0

Irving 3b`3`0`0`0

Phillips c`3`0`0`0

Berrios ss-p`2`0`0`0

Kowal dh-2b`2`0`0`0

Totals`23`1`2`1

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Russo ss`3`2`2`0

Antolick 2b`3`2`2`5

Florentino rf`2`0`0`0

Martoccio 3b`3`0`0`0

Marino dh`2`0`0`0

Dela Cruz c`3`0`0`0

Halcisak lf`2`0`0`0

Aponick lf`1`0`0`0

Higgins 1b`3`0`0`0

Rossi cf`2`1`1`0

Schmidt cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`5`5`5

Delaware Valley`010`000`0 — 1

Hazleton Area`102`020`x — 5

2B — Russo. HR — Antolick 2.

Delaware Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

McManus (L)`4.1`5`5`5`1`4

Berrios`1.2`0`0`0`0`2

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Doganiero (W)`5.1`2`1`1`4`9

Casterine`1.2`0`0`0`0`2

District 2/4 Class 6A Semifinals

Williamsport 11, Wyoming Valley West 5

Valley West`AB`R`H`BI

Rivers 2b`3`1`1`2

Sgarlat 3b`3`0`2`0

Lopuhovsky ss`2`0`0`0

Buss 1b`4`0`1`1

Klem p`0`0`0`0

Matello p`0`0`0`0

Escalante dh`4`0`1`0

Gorham lf`3`1`0`0

Dubaskas cf`4`1`2`0

Klosko c`4`2`1`1

Ruddy rf`3`0`2`1

Totals`30`5`10`5

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Britton 2b`4`2`3`1

Shuler ss`5`0`2`2

Brown cf`4`2`3`1

Robertson 3b`3`0`1`0

Aldenderfer c`3`1`1`1

Faughsnaught p`0`0`0`0

Jackson dh`3`1`0`0

Vollmer 1b`1`1`0`1

Franzen rf`3`2`1`0

Naughton lf`2`2`0`0

Totals`28`11`11`6

Valley West`010`130`0 — 5

Williamsport`120`116`x — 11

2B — Rivers, Dubaskas, Britton, Robertson

Valley West`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Klem`1+`4`3`1`1`2

Matello (L)`4.0`5`6`4`7`2

Lopuhovsky`1.0`2`2`1`4`0

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Faughsnaught`4.0`6`5`5`4`4

Vollman (W)`3.0`2`3`3`0`3