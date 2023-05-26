🔊 Listen to this

Wyoming Area’s Drew Mruk already has a state Class 2A javelin gold medal to his credit.

Now, Mruk will go after Class 3A gold in the PIAA Track and Field Championships that are scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Shippensburg University.

Mruk is seeded 12 feet, nine inches ahead of the rest of the field.

While Mruk is District 2’s only No. 1 seed, returning silver medalist Matthew Cusatis from Hazleton Area again figures to be a factor in the jumps.

Cusatis is the second seed in the Class 3A triple jump, the event in which he placed second last season, and is one of seven athletes tied for the sixth seed in the high jump.

Hazleton Area’s Samuell Guzman is one of the throwers pursuing Mruk. He is seeded seventh in the javelin.

Seeds are determined by the time, distance or height that athletes posted in their district championships.

The Holy Redeemer 3200-meter relay team goes in as the third seed in Class 2A girls.

Karolyn Brito from Hazleton Area is tied for the third seed in Class 3A long jump.

Kalee Raczkowski from District 2 team champion Lake-Lehman, in the Class 2A girls 800 run, and Wilkes-Barre Area’s Jamory Lane Lee, in the Class 3A boys 300 hurdles, are seeded sixth.

Crestwood’s Grayce Grazio is in a five-way tie for the sixth seed in the Class 3A girls high jump.

Hazleton Area’s Sophia Shults is seventh in the Class 3A triple jump.

The top eight finishers in each event earn state medals and score points for their teams.

Pittston Area’s Aria Messner, a three-event District 2 gold medalist and four-event state qualifier, is out of the meet after suffering injuries in an automobile accident on May 19. The Patriots will compete in the 400 relay with a replacement for Messner.

Messner will not be replaced in her individual events because she was not a state scratch as of the end of the district meet.

Field events are split over four sessions, morning and afternoon, Friday and Saturday.

Cusatis will compete in the triple jump Friday morning and Mruk will go after his second gold medal Saturday morning.

Friday’s track action is primarily qualifying heats with the bulk of the finals on Saturday.

The only track medals to be decided Friday are in the 1600-meter run, which will open the competition at 9 a.m.

Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating, who won four District 2 gold medals last week in Scranton, scratched from the 3200-meter run to improve her chances in the other three events.

Keating will run in the 3200 relay, where Wyoming Area was ninth in Class 2A last season, at 10:45 a.m. and compete in the 800 at 1:55 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 2A last season, Keating was third in the state in both the 1600 and 3200. The Mississippi State commit, however, thinks her strongest event and best state chances comes in the 800.

“I want to be able to save my energy for the 4 by 8 and the 800 because, based on my times from the last couple weeks, I can really do something in the shorter distances,” Keating said at the end of the district meet.

Keating faces significant challenges to get to the medal stand in the higher enrollment classification. The relay team is seeded 14th of 28 entries while she is 19th of 35 in the 1600 and 22nd of 30 in the 800.

Mruk won Class 2A last year with a heave of 211-9. One of the nation’s top high school javelin throwers, the Princeton University commit won District 2 with a throw of 208-7.

Athletes had three ways to get into the state meet – by winning a District 2 title, by beating a lofty, pre-determined state qualifying standard or by replacing an athlete who scratched.

The Wyoming Valley Conference champions competing in the state meet also include: Crestwood 100-meter sprinter Jaden Shedlock in Class 3A boys; Dallas two-event hurdler Sophia Filali, Crestwood pole vaulter Sarah Shipton, Hazleton Area shot putter Ashley Bueso, and Nanticoke discus thrower Sophia Lukowski in Class 3A girls; Wyoming Seminary 100- and 200-meter sprinter Chief Montalvo, the Holy Redeemer 1600 relay team; Holy Redeemer 400-meter sprinter Jacob Hunter, and Lake-Lehman long jumper Seth Barry in Class 2A boys; and the Holy Redeemer 400 and 1600 relay teams, Holy Redeemer 400-meter sprinter Avery Kozerski, and Lake-Lehman high jumper Kathryn Morgan in Class 2A girls.

Lake-Lehman’s Nick Hockenbury, who medaled with a seventh-place finish last season, and Wyoming Seminary’s Jack Novelli both met the qualifying standard in the Class 2A 3200 run.

Other WVC athletes to qualify by meeting the standard were: Dallas 300 hurdler Peter Federici in Class 3A boys; Dallas 3200 runner Madison Hedglin and Wyoming Area triple jumper Taylor Gashi in Class 3A girls; and Holy Redeemer 200 sprinter Isabella Granteed.

Wyoming Seminary’s Anna Prusak finished second in District 2, but took the Class 2A spot vacated by Riverside’s Lacey Danilovitz in order to concentrate on the 3200.

The highest seed from the Lackawanna Track Conference is Wyatt Johnson from Elk Lake in the Class 2A boys triple jump in second.

Susquehanna’s Tatum Norris won the 100 and 200 while taking second in the pole vault and scoring enough points by herself to give the Lady Sabers the Class 2A girls team title. This year, she matched Keating as the only four-event gold medalists in District 2, but goes into states in a five-way tie for fourth in the pole vault, a fifth seed in the 200, 14th in the 100 and 21st in the long jump.