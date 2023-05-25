🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton Wilkes-Barre RailRiders stayed hot at the dish, toppling the Worcester Red Sox 10-1 on Thursday at PNC Field. Estevan Florial smoked a grand slam to right field, the team’s second of the season. Josh Donaldson and Tommy Kahnle both worked rehab appearances.

In the onset of the contest, Wilyer Abreu reached base on an infield single and later crossed on a wild pitch, the WooSox led 1-0 in the top of the first.

2015 American League MVP Josh Donaldson, on a rehab assignment, roped a base hit to left in the bottom half of the first frame.

With the score at 1-0 entering the top of the second, Mitch Spence worked out of a bases loaded jam to keep Worcester at bay.

In the bottom of the fourth, Oswald Peraza laced his fifth homer of the season 341 feet into the RailRiders bullpen to tie the game 1-1. Kole Calhoun followed with a double to the same part of the ballpark. Calhoun was brought in by an RBI single from Elijah Dunham. He came home on an RBI double from Rodolfo Durán and Scranton/Wilkes-Barre would take a 3-1 lead into the top of the fifth inning.

After a trio of base hits from Calhoun, Dunham, and Andrés Chapparo to lead off the bottom of the sixth. Durán made it a quartet with an RBI single to bring the RailRiders lead to 4-1.

With the bases loaded in the same frame, Florial unleashed the RailRiders’ second grand slam of the season to give the team an 8-1 advantage.

Calhoun reached on a WooSox error and Chapparo lined another base hit. Then, rinse and repeat, Dunham drove Calhoun in yet again with another RBI single building the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to 9-1 at the end of seven.

In the bottom of the eighth, Carlos Narvaez led with a walk. Wilmer Difo, who pinch hit for Donaldson in the sixth, turned on the jets and lashed an RBI triple bringing Narvaez home and padding Scranton’s lead at 10-1.

Mitch Spence (W, 4-2) went 5.2 innings giving up seven hits but to the tune of just one run allowed, while fanning seven.

Kahnle tossed a scoreless inning of work allowing no hits and walking one. James Norwood, Colten Brewer and Greg Weissert would finish the game off for the RailRiders, combining for 2.1 scoreless innings.

Worcester trotted out Joe Jacques, who went two innings giving up no runs, just a hit and striking out two. Brandon Walter (L, 0-4) came in and went 3.1 innings allowing seven runs on nine hits. Ryan Sherriff pitched an inning and a third allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits. Chase Shugart finished the game off giving up a run.

The RailRiders clash with the Sox again on Friday night. Righty Jhony Brito is slated for first pitch at 6:35 p.m.