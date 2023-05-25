🔊 Listen to this

Pittston Area center fielder Kallie Booth is safe at first base as she braces for a collision with Shikellamy first baseman Aveya Stauffer.

Pittston Area pitcher Gianna Adams helps her cause at the plate getting a hit for the Patriots in their 14-5 victory against Shikellamy.

Patriots first baseman Gabby Gorzkowski (19) and pitcher Gianna Adams (16) cover the bunt laid down by Shikellamy’s Gweneth Wiest (14) as Adams tosses to Bella Giardina covering first.

Pittston Area’s Maura Mihalka (6) forces out Shikellamy runner Reagan Wiest at third base from the toss by shortstop Sam Herbert.

HUGHESTOWN — With the regular season and a special division playoff behind them, along with a breather for the first-round bye that they earned, the Pittston Area Patriots arrived at Thursday’s game ready to officially begin the process of trying to defend their district, subregional and state Class 5A titles.

“It’s not easy,” Pittston Area coach Frank Parente said after fourth-seeded Shikellamy jumped out to a pair of three-run leads before the Patriots got their ways going to roll through the District 2-4 Class 5A Subregional softball semifinal with a 14-5 victory.

Pittston Area took the lead with six runs in the bottom of the fourth, then took command with seven more in the fifth.

“I’m proud of the girls and the way they battled,” Parente said. “They were down a little when it was 4-1, but they didn’t give up their spirit.

“We have six seniors who don’t want it to end. None of the six are playing in college.”

One of those seniors, Cassie Hintze celebrated her 18th birthday with a pinch hit.

Shikellamy was still up, 4-1, when Parente called on Hintze to pinch hit with one out and two runners in scoring position. Hintze’s hard-hit groundball, took a high hop as second baseman Gwen Wiest was moving to her left and went off Wiest’s wrist into rightfield for a two-run single.

Bella Giardina’s second double in as many innings put the Patriots in front, 6-4. When Gianna Adams followed with an infield single, Giardina came around to score on an error on the way.

Shikellamy got a run back, but Pittston Area pushed the lead to the final margin of nine with the seven-run fifth.

Marina Antal drove in the first two of those runs with a home run over the left-field fence.

“I’ve been in a little slump,” Antal said. “I knew we needed the runs.”

Antal also doubled and scored another run.

“Marina Antal, what a game she had,” Parente said. “She needed it. She works so hard and she’s been killing the ball in practice.

“She’s been working on some things. I’m so glad to see it pay off. Nobody works harder.”

The Braves put the leadoff runner on in five of the first six innings against 2022 state Class 5A Pitcher of the Year Gianna Adams.

Adams finished strong, getting her last four outs on strikeouts. She ended each of the last three innings with strikeouts, stranding six runners on base while only allowing one run after Pittston Area took the lead.

“When you’ve got a lead and you have Gianna, you can see in all the girls, they have so much Faith in Gianna,” Parente said. “When we have the lead, she’s going to close it.”

The top-seeded Patriots will face No. 2 Abington Heights for the district title on Tuesday, with the time and site to be determined. The Comets defeated West Scranton 7-1 in the day’s other semifinal.

District 2/4 Class 5A semifinals

Pittston Area 14, Shikellamy 5

Shikellamy`AB`R`H`BI

Belestrini ss`2`1`1`1

Lenner lf`4`0`1`0

R. Wiest c`4`1`1`0

Oakes cf`4`1`2`1

Treas p`4`0`1`0

G. Wiest 2b`2`0`1`0

SSprenkel ph`1`0`0`0

Minnier cf`3`1`2`1

ESprenkel ph`1`0`1`0

Sinko.dp`3`1`0`0

Keller ph`1`0`0`0

Wary 3b`3`0`0`0

Stauffer 1b`0`0`0`0

Kimball p`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`5`10`4

Pittston Area`AB`R`H`BI

Booth cf`5`2`1`0

Giardina 2b`4`2`2`2

Adams p`4`1`2`3

ACallahan c`4`1`1`1

Mehal dp`3`3`1`1

Gorzkowski 1b`0`0`0`0

Antal lf`4`2`2`2

Herbert ss`2`1`1`1

Mihalka 3b`2`1`1`0

CHintze ph`1`0`1`2

LHintze rf`3`1`1`0

GCallahan ph`0`0`0`0

Totals`32`14`13`13

Shikellamy`210`110`0 — 5

Pittston Area`010`670`x — 14

2B – Giardina 2, A. Callahan, Mehal, Antal, Herbert; 3B – Adams, Balestrini; HR – Antal.

Shikellamy`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Treas L`4.0`9`9`5`0`2

Kimball`2.0`4`5`4`3`1

Pittston Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Adams W`7.0`10`5`2`3`9