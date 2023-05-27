🔊 Listen to this

SHIPPENSBURG — Matthew Cusatis needed just one, well-timed, good triple jump Friday.

The Hazleton Area senior fouled on five of six attempts but still repeated as state silver medalist in the event in Class 3A when the PIAA Track and Field Championships opened at Shippensburg University’s Seth Grove Stadium.

“This year, there was some better competition and a lot of guys jumping very well,” Cusatis said. “I came out here just with the mindset that I’m trying to get on that medal stand.

“Getting on that medal stand is a competition by itself.”

Halfway through the event, Cusatis was positioned to climb to the top of the stand.

The only jump on which his foot did not go over the board resulted in a mark of 45-10.

When the field of 26 was trimmed to nine to give those leaders three more jumps in which to determine the final eight places, Chambersburg sophomore J.J. Kelly took control.

Kelly’s three jumps in the final were also the three longest of the competition, giving him the title with 47-7.

“It was, ‘OK, I got myself a mark now, I got myself to the finals,” Cusatis said.

Cusatis did not have another jump to measure.

“That second jump was the only one that actually qualified,” Cusatis said. “Everything else was a break.

“It was a different environment and I didn’t get to practice enough, but it’s all right.”

Cusatis competes Saturday in the high jump, another event in which he medaled a year ago.

Half of the field events have been completed. The other half will be conducted Saturday.

The top eight in each event earn medals and team points.

Cusatis was the only WVC athlete to do so Friday.

Girls shot putter Ashley Bueso gave Hazleton Area another top-10 finisher. She was 10th in Class 3A.

Only one track event was held to its conclusion.

The 1600-meter run opened action on the track.

Wyoming Area’s Madelyn Keating broke five minutes, beating her time from last season by almost five seconds in 4:57.51.

With Wyoming Area moving from Class 2A to 3A for this two-year cycle, Keating was unable to repeat her bronze medal in the event. Keating won the slower of the two heats of timed finals – the top times in one chance determine the order of finish for the entire fields – but missed the medal stand when she finished 13th of 35.

Keating’s time would have been good enough for a second-place finish if the Warriors were still in Class 2A.

PIAA TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Wyoming Valley Conference entries)

FIELD FINALS

Class 3A boys

Triple jump: Matthew Cusatis, Hazleton Area, 2nd of 26, 45-10.

Class 2A boys

Long jump: Seth Berry, Lake-Lehman, 15th of 28, 20-7¼.

Class 3A girls

Pole vault: Sarah Shipton, Crestwood, 18th of 21, 0-3.

Triple jump: Sophia Shults, Hazleton Area, 14th of 29, 36-½; Taylor Gashi, Wyoming Area, 23rd of 29, 34-1¾.

Shot put: Ashley Bueso, Hazleton Area, 10th of 24, 37-5¼;

Class 2A girls

Long jump: Kathryn Morgan, Lake-Lehman, T27th of 29, no height.

TRACK FINALS

Class 3A girls

1600: Madelyn Keating, Wyoming Area, 13th of 35, 4:57.51.

Class 2A girls

1600: Anna Prusak, Wyoming Seminary, 18th of 25, 5:32.19.