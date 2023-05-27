🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Almost from the jump, Riverside found itself playing from behind in Friday’s District 2 Class 3A baseball semifinal.

The Vikings’ first lead of the day couldn’t have come at a better time.

Riverside scored three runs in the top of the seventh to erase Holy Redeemer’s lead and knock off the top seed, defeating the Royals 7-6 at Gibby Field.

“We just didn’t quit, that was the biggest thing,” said Riverside coach Sean Hughes. “I told them not to give up, give me one more inning of baseball.”

Holy Redeemer had leads of 3-0 and 6-3 at different points during the game, but couldn’t shut the door on Riverside.

Three of Riverside’s six hits came in the top of the seventh, as the Vikings trailed Holy Redeemer 6-4. With two men on, Patrick Higgins ripped a liner up the middle, bringing the tying run all the way around from first.

“At first, I thought it was just going to score one run,” Higgins said. “When I saw the second bounce go by him, I knew the second run was going to score.”

Higgins ended up on second with a double, and Jimmy Decker drove him in with a base hit back up the middle to put the Vikings ahead 7-6.

The single was Decker’s third of the day. Including a first-inning walk, he reached base all four times he stepped to the plate on Friday.

“We were pretty confident because we were always a comeback team,” Decker said.

Decker and his teammates found themselves on the comeback trail early as Redeemer came out swinging in the first inning.

The Royals scored two runs in the home half of the first with the help of two triples from Cody Quaglia and Dino DiMauro. Redeemer added another run in the third inning on an RBI single from Luke Kopec, his first of two runs driven in.

On the mound, Jake Koons looked sharp through three innings for Redeemer. The only Viking baserunner in the first three frames was Decker, who walked in the first inning.

But in the fourth inning, Riverside woke up. Decker started things off with a base hit, followed up two batters later with a walk drawn by Nick Bohenek.

One long home run to left-center field from Chase Taddonio later,and the game was knotted at 3-3.

The Royals rallied to take the lead again in the bottom of the fifth, with Quaglia, Kopec and DiMauro each contributing to the rally once again.

Kopec finished with two hits and two RBI, and Quaglia scored three of Redeemer’s six runs. DiMauro drove in two runs, one on his first-inning triple and another on a sacrifice fly in the fifth. He also pitched in relief of Koons, taking the loss with three runs allowed over 1.1 innings of work.

Redeemer took a 6-3 lead into the sixth inning, but Riverside was able to get one back in the sixth, thanks in large part to a crucial defensive miscue for the Royals, before rallying to win the game in the seventh.

Casey O’Brien earned the win in relief for Riverside, taking over in the third inning for starter Connor McNally and pitching the rest of the way, logging 4.2 innings and allowing three runs, just one of them earned.

“We had our bulldog out on the mound there,” Hughes said, referring to O’Brien. “We knew we wanted him on the mound in the seventh inning.”

Riverside will advance to Tuesday’s District 2 Class 3A championship game at PNC Field, scheduled for 4 p.m. The Vikings take on Lake-Lehman, which beat Mid Valley 9-2 in Tuesday’s other semifinal.

Lake-Lehman 9, Mid Valley 2

A four-run first inning got things started for Lake-Lehman as the Black Knights rolled past Mid Valley to clinch a spot opposite Riverside in Tuesday’s District 2 Class 3A championship game.

Will Jenkins had three hits and two RBI, leading the Black Knights in both categories. Graedon Finarelli had an RBI double, one of three doubles for Lake-Lehman. Lehman also drew nine walks in the contest.

Cole Kaiser threw five innings and allowed just two runs to earn the win on the mound. Jason Jones threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief to seal the deal for Lake-Lehman.

Doug Pua had three hits to lead Mid Valley, and Nick Mills drove in both of the Spartans’ runs. Mills took the loss on the mound, allowing seven earned runs over 4.2 innings of work.

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Riverside 7, Holy Redeemer

Riverside`AB`R`H`BI

O’Brien ss-p`4`1`1`0

Higgins 2b`4`1`1`2

Decker 1b`3`2`3`1

Balcerzak dh`4`0`0`0

Bohenek lf`2`1`0`0

Taddonio rf-3b`3`1`1`3

McNally p-rf`3`0`0`0

Day 3b-ss`2`1`0`0

Sosa cf`3`0`0`0

Totals`28`7`6`6

Holy Redeemer`AB`R`H`BI

Colin Whitman lf`4`0`1`0

Quaglia 2b-ss`3`3`1`0

Kopec cf`4`1`2`2

C. Maciejczyk 1b`2`1`0`0

Morgan pr`0`0`0`0

DiMauro ss-p`3`0`1`2

M. Maciejczyk 3b`4`0`0`0

McDermott dh`3`0`1`0

Stevenson c`2`0`0`0

Cole Whitman rf`3`1`1`0

Revitt pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`28`6`7`4

Riverside`000`301`3 — 7

Holy Redeemer`201`030`0 — 6

2B — Higgins, Kopec. 3B — Quaglia, DiMauro. — HR — Taddonio.

Riverside`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

McNally`2.1`3`3`1`1`2

O’Brien (W)`4.2`4`3`1`3`5

Holy Redeemer`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Koons`5.0`2`3`3`2`4

DiMauro (L)`1.1`3`4`3`2`1

Schultz`0.2`1`0`0`0`0

District 2 Class 3A Semifinals

Lake-Lehman 9, Mid Valley 2

Lake-Lehman`AB`R`H`BI

EKaiser dh`4`1`1`0

Sholtis rf`2`2`1`0

GFinarelli c`2`2`1`1

CKaiser p-cf`2`1`0`0

Bean 3b`3`1`1`0

SFinarelli 1b`1`0`0`0

Evans 1b`0`1`0`1

Naugle 2b`4`1`1`0

Jenkins ss`4`0`3`2

Wallace cf`3`0`0`0

Bucholtz cf`0`0`0`1

Smith cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`25`9`8`6

Mid Valley`AB`R`H`BI

Balashaitis 3b`3`1`0`0

Pua c`4`0`3`0

Kaufman cf`4`1`2`0

Mills p`2`0`1`2

Magliocchi 1b`2`0`0`0

Bondy rf`3`0`0`0

Dreyer 2b`1`0`0`0

Yanoski lf`2`0`0`0

Hernandez ss`3`0`1`0

Eshelman cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`24`2`7`2

Lake-Lehman`401`022`0 — 9

Mid Valley`101`000`0 — 2

2B — Bean, Naugle, GFinarelli

Lake-Lehman`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

CKaiser (W)`5.0`6`2`1`4`4

Jones`1.2`1`0`0`0`1

Mid Valley`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Mills (L)`4.2`6`7`7`6`4

Ricciardi`2.1`2`2`2`3`2