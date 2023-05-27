Rischawy’s single sends Dallas to D2-4A championship game

DALLAS TWP. — Get the ball in the air and deep to the outfield. That’s what Dallas’ JJ Rischawy was thinking as he batted with the bases loaded and one out in the seventh inning Friday.

Rischawy failed at his main objective, but the alternative was even more effective.

Rischawy grounded a single to right field through Scranton Prep’s drawn-in infield as Dallas walked off with a 3-2 victory in a District 2 Class 4A baseball semifinal game.

“The whole time I was thinking get the ball out of the infield, get it up in the air somewhere far enough so the runner could tag up,” Rischawy said.

Dallas (14-7) advanced to the D2-4A championship game for a second consecutive season. The Mountaineers will play Honesdale (18-4) for the title at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at PNC Field. The winner gets a spot in the PIAA 4A state playoffs. The loser plays the District 4 runner-up in a state play-in game.

Zach Paczewski started the seventh by lining a triple over the right fielder’s head. He initially thought the ball was going to be caught.

“At first I did,” Paczewski said. “I barrelled that. I hit it pretty good and I was like, ‘Wow.’ The kid started running in and there was no shot I hit it that shallow. And it kept going and I was like, ‘Thank God.’ ”

Joe Peters and Dylan Geskey were then intentionally walked to load the bases and set up a force play at home. Jude Nocito popped up to short for the first out, sending Rischawy to the plate.

Rischawy fell behind 0-2 before hitting a grounder that escaped a diving attempt by Prep second baseman Blake Decker. Even if Decker kept the ball in the infield, it was highly doubtful he could have thrown to home to get Paczewski.

Dallas eluded trouble in the top of the seventh. Prep’s Brian Walsh reached on a fielder’s choice, and with two outs Luke Pica smoked a double down the left-field line. Walsh had rounded third but was stopped and had to return to the base. Pica’s double had gone off the playing field for a ground-rule double. The fence only extends as far as third base and then there is a line to indicate dead-ball territory.

Reliever Dusty Shaver got a foul popout to end the threat.

Prep also missed an opportunity with the bases loaded with two outs in the sixth. Zander Condeelis crushed a pitch to deep left field, where Rischawy kept retreating before making the catch near the fence as he slid to the ground.

“Two outs, bases loaded, I’m thinking do whatever you need to do to catch the ball,” Rischawy said. “I saw the ball in the air and thought it was a line drive and had to run back on it and just caught it.”

Dallas trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the sixth. The Mountaineers loaded the bases with no outs on a single by Nocito, a walk by Rischawy and a bunt single by pinch hitter Jack Leandri. Dom Zangardi was then hit by a pitch to tie the score 2-2. The chance for more runs died when a runner was called out of the baseline while avoiding a tag on a flyout and a fielder’s choice.

Dallas took a 1-0 lead in the second inning. Nocito led off with a single up the middle and moved to third on Shane Healey’s single to center. Dom Zangardi swatted a single to right to give the Mountaineers a 1-0 lead.

Prep knotted things at 1-1 in the fourth on an RBI single by Matt Kalinowski. The Cavaliers took a 2-1 advantage on an RBI double by Walsh in the fifth.

Walsh, Prep’s pitching ace, was ineligible to throw because he was needed in Wednesday’s 8-7 victory over Hanover Area in 12 innings. Freshman John Petrosky started and threw five innings before Pica took over.

“We knew that, and that was the message to the team coming in,” Dallas coach Mike Viglone said. “They were coming with a freshman pitcher, and he did a great job. Being a freshman in a game like this, he kept us off balance coming from (Tunkhannock’s Aidan) Paduck to him.

“But at the end of the day a win’s a win.”

District 2 Class 4A Semifinals

Dallas 3, Scranton Prep 2

Scranton Prep`AB`R`H`BI

Condeelis ss`4`0`0`0

Valvano 3b`3`0`1`0

Walsh lf`2`1`2`1

Kellogg 1b`4`0`0`0

Pica rf-p`3`0`2`0

Croom pr`0`0`0`0

Kalinowski dh`3`0`1`1

Petrosky p`0`0`0`0

Stallman c`3`0`0`0

Decker 2b`3`0`0`0

Skutack cf`2`1`0`0

Totals`27`2`6`2

Dallas`AB`R`H`BI

Adamski cf`4`0`0`0

Paczewski ss`4`1`1`0

Peters rf`2`0`1`0

Geskey 3b`3`0`2`0

Nocito 2b`4`2`2`0

Rischawy lf`3`0`1`1

Healey 1b`2`0`1`0

Leandri ph`1`0`1`0

Zangardi dh`2`0`1`2

Weaver p`0`0`0`0

Timinski cf`3`0`1`0

Totals`28`3`11`3

Scranton Prep`000`110`0 — 2

Dallas`010`001`1 — 3

2B — Walsh, Pica. 3B — Paczewski.

Scranton Prep`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Petrosky`5.0`7`1`1`2`2

Pica (L)`1.1`4`2`2`3`0

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Weaver`5.2`4`2`1`2`2

Shaver (W)`1.1`2`0`0`1`0