SHIPPENSBURG — Holy Redeemer senior Jacob Hunter won his heat in the 400-meter dash on an otherwise difficult day of qualifying on the track for Wyoming Valley Conference athletes Friday at the PIAA Track and Field Championships.

Hunter qualified third overall, putting in Lane 3 among the eight finalists in the Class 2A 400. All finalists essentially clinch a medal and points for their teams, which are assured as long as they complete the final.

The time of 49.86 made Hunter the third seed among the eight finalists who are left from an original field of 24.

Hunter excelled while Holy Redeemer, its girls athletes in particular, suffered near misses.

Isabella Granteed placed ninth, missing the eighth spot in the 200 dash finals by three-hundredths of a second in 25.61.

Avery Kozerski was also ninth, missing her eighth 400-meter spot by four-hundredths of a second.

PIAA TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

FRIDAY TRACK QUALIFYING

Class 3A boys

300 hurdles: Peter Fedorici, Dallas, 15th of 25, 41.04; Jeromy Lane Lee, Wilkes-Barre Area, 25th of 25, disqualified.

Class 2A boys

400: Jacob Hunter, Holy Redeemer, advanced 3rd of 24, 49.86.

Class 3A girls

300 hurdles: Sophia Filali, Dallas, 14th of 28, 46.33.

100 hurdles: Sophia Filali, Dallas, 20th of 27, 59.82.

400 relay: Pittston Area, 24th of 28, 52.92.

Class 2A boys

100: Chief Montalvo, Wyoming Seminary, 11th of 36, 11.15

200: Chief Montalvo, Wyoming Seminary, 15th for 27, 22.81.

400 relay: Holy Redeemer, 13th of 28, 43.11;

Class 2A girls

200: Isabella Granteed, Holy Redeemer, 9th of 26, 25.61.

400: Avery Kozerski, Holy Redeemer, 9th of 27, 59.28.

1600: Anna Prusek, Wyoming Seminary, 18th of 25, 5:32.19.

400 relay: Holy Redeemer, 13th of 29, 50.32.