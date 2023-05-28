🔊 Listen to this

Seven runs in the middle innings and two more homers weren’t enough for the RailRiders to extend their win streak.

Visiting Worcester knocked around Scranton/Wilkes-Barre pitchers in the early going, jumping out to an eight-run lead and holding on for an 11-7 victory on Saturday at PNC Field.

The Red Sox led 8-0 after three innings and pushed their lead to 9-0 in the fifth before the RailRiders began their rally with five runs in the home half.

It was 11-7 after seven, and though the RailRiders manged to put two on in the bottom of the ninth, they couldn’t push across any more runs.

Jesus Bastidas led the offense, going 3-for-4 with three RBI courtesy of a three-run shot in the fifth inning. Oswald Peraza added a two-run homer later in the frame to make it 9-5.

The blasts pushed Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s league-leading total to 87 for the season.

Estevan Florial doubled home a run in the seventh and later scored himself on a wild pitch.

But the RailRiders couldn’t overcome four runs by the WooSox in the second inning and four more in the third.

Aaron McGarity got the spot start and took his first loss of the season, giving up four earned runs without allowing a hit but walking three.

James Norwood also only managed three outs, giving up three runs on three hits and two walks.

Barrett Loseke and Matt Bowman both were tagged for two runs before Michael Gomez and Greg Weissert kept Worcester off the board.

Daniel Palka did the most damage, finishing 3-for-5 with a whopping six RBI, including a three-run homer in the third off Loseke.

The RailRiders, who had won three straight over the WooSox coming into Saturday, will go for the series win in Sunday’s finale, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. in Moosic.