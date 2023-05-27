🔊 Listen to this

The 72nd annual UNICO All-Star Classic football game will be played Saturday at Anthony “Jake” Sobeski Stadium in West Pittston.

According to Attorney Bill Anzalone and his son, Attorney Jamie Anzalone, current UNICO President, the game returned in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Anzalones said this year’s Sponsors Award will go to Mark Duda, a graduate of Wyoming Valley West High School and who played in the National Football League with the St. Louis Cardinals from 1983-87.

Duda has been the coach of Lackawanna College since 1994 and brought the school to its first national championship game in 2019.

Last year the award was presented to former Dallas High School coach Ted Jackson.

The players banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Fox Hill Country Club in Exeter.

Miss UNICO and her court will preside at the game.

“What a great way to start the summer and support the football players and support a great civic organization with the 72nd UNICO All Star Classic football game,” Bill Anzalone said.

History of UNICO Game

According to information supplied by the Anzalones and UNICO, the UNICO All-Star Charitable Football Game started in December of 1951.

The game has been played continuously since that date, honoring all-star seniors from each of the schools participating in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

The game was cancelled the year of the 1972 Agnes Flood, although the team was selected and recognized without a game.

Additionally, in 1974 the game was played twice when the UNICO game was played, followed by an All-Star team of UNICO playing an All-Star team of the members of the Dream Game in Lackawanna County.

Historically, the game in the earliest years was played in December following the conclusion of the regular football season. However, for obvious reasons of “freezing weather,” the game was moved to August where it was played for many years about two weeks before the players left for college football camps.

Because of concerns that it was too close for the start-up of college football, the game was then moved to June, where it was played for many years. However, since the players were just graduating, and there were class trips, etc., it was difficult for the coaches to coordinate the practices and the decision was made to experiment with the game being played on Thanksgiving Day and Thanksgiving weekend, which it was for many years.

But once again because players had other commitments, many of which were involved in district playoffs or state playoffs, logistically it was a problem for the coaches. So three years ago the decision was made, based upon unanimous opinion of all the coaches, to move it to weekend following Memorial Day since this seemed to be the best-suited date following most spring sports schedules and prior to graduations.

Through the years, UNICO has had multiple professional athletes serve as Honorary Game Chairmen, including Dan Marino, Ron Jaworski, Franco Harris, Blair Thomas, Ken Stabler, Lou Michaels, as well as local professional athletes who played in the game and came from the WVC, including Greg Skrepenak, Rocket Ismail, Qadry Ismail, Ron Solt, Greg Manusky, the Hamilton brothers, Mark Duda, Jim Cefalo, Bucky Greeley and Bruce Kozerski, to name just a few.

More than 5,000 local Wyoming Valley football players have played in this game since its inception.

UNICO is the largest Italian American organization in the United States. The Wilkes-Barre Chapter dedicates revenues derived from this game to local Wyoming Valley charities — 75% of the revenues are directed to charities or agencies associated with mental health, and 25% to general charities.

The Wilkes-Barre Chapter of UNICO has averaged in excess of $30,000 per year in donations to the various charities which benefit the local community.

The following is a list of some of the charities that have received gifts over the years:

• Heinz Rehab Hospital-Pediatric Autism Services Catherine McCauley House

• United Way of Wyoming Valley St. Joseph Center

• Dress for Success Pittston Memorial Library

• National Alliance on Mental Illness Wilkes-Barre Family YMCA

• Luzerne Intermediate Unit #18 Greater Pittston YMCA

• David’s Coffee Shop St. Vincent de Paul Soup Kitchen

• Tuesday Nite Bowling Camp Cadet

• Cooley’s Anemia Foundation Deutsch Institute

• Blind Association of Luzerne County Volunteers of America

• The Care and Concern Free Health Clinic Miles for Michael

• Wyoming Valley Challenger Little League

Anzalone Law Offices, LLC has been the general sponsor of the game since 2016, underwriting all the expenses associated with the game and the Miss UNICO pageant.

As a result, 100% of the revenues received through the game booklet, through the ticket sales and through concessions go directly toward charitable gifts.

Bill Anzalone has been chairing or co-chairing the game since 1978. His sons also have been involved over the last 10 years with either chairing the game or co-chairing the game.

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.