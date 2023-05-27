🔊 Listen to this

On Aug. 20, the Back Mountain Triathlon will bring triathlon back to Harveys Lake and the Back Mountain community in Northeastern Pennsylvania for the first time since 2016.

More than 300 triathletes are expected; first timers and relay teams are welcome. The race will start with a 1,500-meter swim in Harveys Lake, include a 24-mile bike course through the rolling hills of Harveys Lake and Noxen, and finish with a challenging run course on paved roads and quiet country dirt roads.

The triathlon recently approved a partnership with the Back Mountain Chamber of Commerce to help highlight the race in the community and to garner support from many local businesses.

Chris Kuhar is not just a huge fan of the former Wilkes-Barre Triathlon. A lifelong Back Mountain resident, Chris was a driving force behind the team that brought the race back to Harveys Lake this year.

Having raced here in the past either 11 or 12 times (who’s counting), Chris knows firsthand the joy of competing with friends and the satisfaction of finishing the race with family to cheer you on. That is why he was one of the first to raise his hand and offer his help to bring this event back.

Since attending the first committee meeting, Chris has put his mark on the race. His day job is as co-owner of Halibut Blue, one of the top firms in the area for branding, marketing and web development. Chris got to use those skills for the return of the Back Mountain Triathlon. Chris designed the new logo for the event, the posters seen around town announcing the race, and the website backmountaintriathlon.com

Chris graduated from Dallas Area High School in 1991, and although he ran cross country and track, he did not swim for the Mountaineers in high school. He was also an Eagle Scout, and after high school he travelled to Millersville for college.

In 2000 he met his beautiful wife Tiffany, and they have been married for 20 years. They have four talented and athletic kids who grew up in the Lake-Lehman School District. Because of them, Chris became the head swim coach at Lake-Lehman High School.

One of his proudest accomplishments as a coach is taking a Lehman girls team that didn’t win a meet before he was the coach to a 9-2 season in just two years. Some of his Lehman swimmers have already signed up on Back Mountain Triathlon relay teams — including his oldest son Logan and his daughters Mollie and Hannah — and others may follow.

Fun fact: Chris’s son Logan once won the Barracuda Triathlon’s Super Sprint division, and Chris won the Sprint distance category himself.

Tiffany can often be found at a swim meet for one of their four children or dragging the kids to one of Chris’ races. An athlete in her own right, Tiffany played field hockey for Lake-Lehman and went on to become part of the 1996 Class 2A state championship team.

Today the Kuhars live in Harveys Lake and Chris trains regularly on the Back Mountain Triathlon course. At 50 years old, he will be competing again this year.

Some of the competitors that Chris always seems to face are Mike Adamshick, Bill Deemer and Jarrod Baranowski. There has always been fierce local competition at this race, in nearly every age group.

When asked for his thoughts about the course, Kuhar said, “I think the course is great! The bike has just about everything you could want in a bike course. … Some fast sections, challenging climbs and is great for spectators since it is a two-loop course. The out-and-back run course is challenging, scenic … and shaded, which will be nice if it’s a hot day.”

Chris’ advice to aspiring first-timers: “Enjoy the experience! From packing up your gear to standing on the beach with nervous energy, to regretting your decision at about mile 3 of the run. … It’s all part of the journey and well worth it!”

Like many people who were bitten by the triathlon bug, Kuhar saw his first IronMan race on NBC and got inspired.

The race that got him started was the legendary Iron War, an epic duel that took place between Dave Scott and Mark Allen at the 1989 Ironman World Championship in Kona. He watched in awe as two of the greatest ever raced shoulder-to-shoulder for nearly the entire 140.6 mile race.

Kuhar was motivated, to say the least, and he signed up for his first race in 1990 when he was still in high school.

Kuhar is anticipated to be a top-10 finisher this year. Coming off his win at Barracuda in 2022, and a stellar spring training season, experts put him in the conversation to podium.

When reflecting on over 30 years of triathlon experience Kuhar had something to say about what he might tell his younger self.

“Go easier on the bike to avoid completely blowing up on the run,” Kuhar said. “I also would have told myself to eat something. … I didn’t eat anything the entire race!” Now that a lot more is known about this, some would say that nutrition is the fourth discipline of triathlon.

From the athletes to the volunteers and spectators, Kuhar loves how local triathlon brings lots of people and families together.

The Kuhars would certainly know that. Countless times Chris has approached the finish chute, scanning the crowd to see which of his children were standing on the sidelines so he would grab one to cross the finish line with him — sometimes grabbing more than one, but always finishing with a smile and the support of his family.