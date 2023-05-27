🔊 Listen to this

SHIPPENSBURG — Late moves paid off for Wyoming Valley Conference 800-meter girls runners Saturday in the PIAA Track and Field Championships.

Anchor runner Avery Kozerski pulled Holy Redeemer into third place in the 3200 relay in the Class 2A race to produce the best Saturday finish among WVC girls.

Crestwood freshman Grayce Grazio had the best individual finish by a WVC girl with a tie for third in the Class 3A high jump.

Lake-Lehman’s Kalee Raczkowski finished strong for fifth place in the 800 and the best individual finish on the track by a conference girl.

Seniors Emily Lehman and Lexie Marcinkowski and junior Vanessa Flaherty each ran between 2:26.5 and 2:27.5 while steadily pulling Holy Redeemer into fifth in the 3200 relay.

Kozerski took it from there. The sophomore ran the fastest of the 100 legs among the 25 relay teams, coming in with a split of 2:15.09 as part of the team’s season-best time of 9:35.98.

“I knew we definitely had potentially and we were working so hard for this all season,” Kozerski said. “I knew that we would get there, which is great.”

The Royals fulfilled their potential as the state’s third seed, based off of district times.

“I try not to look at the seeds too much because that just gets me more nervous,” Marcinkowski said. “I just like going out there and running and seeing how I do.”

None of the district’s girls did better than the Royals Saturday.

Grazio came close while making an impressive debut and possibly building future rivalries. Three of the top five finishers, including champion Niya Jeffers from Chester, were freshmen.

Entering at the first height of 4-10, before the other three in the top four got started, Grazio hit that height as well as 5-0 and 5-2 on her first try.

After missing once at 5-4 before succeeding, Grazio went all the way to her third and final attempt before clearing 5-5.

Grazio’s misses at 5-5 and total matched Katie Becker from Warwick, leaving them in a tie for third.

Raczkowski was 10th after one lap but ran the fourth-best second lap out of the 25 Class 2A entries to finish fifth in 2:18.75.

After being pinned in behind two runners on the back straightaway, Raczkowski went wide while passing runners on the last turn, moving from outside of the top-eight medal spots into three steps up the podium.

“My goal was to not get boxed in in the beginning,” Raczkowski said. “I knew if I could get settled in, I would be able to get around them in the end.”

It wasn’t easy to locate that opening.

“I knew I had my kick in the last 200,” she said. “When I was coming down that straight, I was doing my best to get out, but it was a little too tight to get out, so I kind of had to wait for my opportunity.

“We all sped up a little bit, so then I was able to make my move — a little more on the last straight than on the curve. Coach has been putting a lot of mileage on us, a lot of 200s, 400s. It paid off.”

PIAA GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD CHAMPIONSHIPS

(Wyoming Valley Conference entries)

SATURDAY’S FIELD FINALS

Class 3A

High jump: Grayce Grazio, Crestwood, T3rd of 29, 5-5.

Discus: Sophia Lukowski, Nantcoke, 18th of 25, 103-6.

Long jump: Karolyn Brito, Hazleton Area, 26th of 27, 15-7½.

SATURDAY’S TRACK FINALS

Class 3A

3200: Madison Hedglin, Dallas, 22nd of 33, 11:09.30.

3200 relay: Wyoming Area (Hannah Stoss, Nina Angeli, Ella McKernan, Madelyn Keating), 25th of 28, 9:43.69.

800: Madelyn Keating, 16th of 29, 2:17.13.

Class 2A

3200 relay: Holy Redeemer (Emily Lehman, Lexie Marcinkowski, Vanessa Flaherty, Avery Kozerski), 3rd of 25, 9:35.98.

800: Kalee Raczkowski, Lake-Lehman, 5th of 24, 2:18.75.