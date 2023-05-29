🔊 Listen to this

Daniel Danilovitz crosses the finish line first in the Old Fort 5 Miler on Monday.

FORTY FORT — Talk about your family affairs.

The Old Fort 5 Miler was certainly one Monday morning.

The brother-sister combination of Daniel and Lacey Danilovitz took top honors in the traditional Memorial Day race.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Lacey said. “It’s nice to do these races has a family. … It’s a nice family thing to do”

For Daniel, it was his first victory in the race.

“It was a little gruelling,” Daniel said. “It was hot. I was really pushing myself.

“There were a lot of good runners. A lot of long straightaways too. But I pushed myself as hard as I could, and I really tried to maintain the same pace over time.”

And what a pace he maintained, finishing in 26 minutes, 51 seconds.

Bryce Phillips, 17, was second in 27:22, while Chris Wadas, 41, was third in 28:26.

The victory carried a lot of meaning for the 16-year-old Riverside High School student because of his older sister winning the female division and it being his first win in the race.

“It’s great obliviously,” he said. “I’ve been in this race many years and the thing is it’s very, very (difficult to win). It makes me happy.

“Before I won age-group categories and now to win the whole thing is just amazing. I didn’t expect do do this well.”

For Lacey, it was her second victory in a row in the Old Fort 5 Miler.

“I got out pretty fast,” she said. “And then the field kind of spread out a little bit so I was running on my own. I tried to finish quick.”

The 18-year-old, who is headed to the University of Buffalo in the fall, did just that. She finished in 31:24, 2:04 seconds ahead of her closest competitor. Rebecca Sebastian, 33, was second in 33:28 and Jenny Yonick, 36, was third in 33:45.

For good measure Daniel and Lacey’s parents also competed in the race. Mom, Kris Danilovitz, was the fifth female runner to cross the finish line in 35:17. Dad, Jeff Danilovitz, finished 44th on the men’s side in a time of 37:33.

The race had 359 finishers.

For complete results, go to my.raceresult.com/236345/results.