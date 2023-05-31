🔊 Listen to this

Marissa Hoffman (20) drills the ball for a single against Williamsport Area on Tuesday afternoon at Wilkes University.

EDWARDSVILLE — After an 0-for-3 start at the plate in Tuesday’s subregional championship game, Hazleton Area’s Makenna Balay admitted to feeling a little frustrated with herself.

With just one swing, that frustration was gone. In its place, elation — and a championship.

Balay led off the seventh inning for the Cougars and blasted a walkoff home run to center field, leading her team to a 5-4 victory over Williamsport to win the District 2/4 Class 6A subregional title at the Wilkes University softball field.

“It was amazing … there are no words to describe it,” said Balay after the game, holding the championship plaque. “I was definitely a little anxious. … I knew all the pressure was on.”

After eight runs in the first three innings had the game looking like a potential slugfest, both teams were able to lock in defensively and on the mound, carrying a 4-4 tie from the third inning all the way to the seventh.

Hazleton Area pitcher Ashley Seiwell stranded the bases loaded in the Williamsport half of the inning, setting the stage for one swing to win a game and capture a title.

Balay didn’t wait long. On the second pitch in her at-bat to lead off the inning, she jumped all over the offering from Millionaires reliever Abby Robertson, hammering the ball to straightaway center field.

It was a no-doubter right off the bat to everyone — except Balay.

“I didn’t know at first, no. … I had the hope that it was gone,” she said. “Once it got over the fence, it was the best feeling ever.”

The game ended the same way it began, on a long ball. Williamsport’s Aubri Blair got the game started with a homer of her own to dead center, setting the stage for both teams to come out swinging.

Hazleton Area answered with two runs in the home half of the first; one on some well-executed baserunning with runners on first and third, the trailing runner faking a steal and drawing a throw to allow Marissa Hoffman to score from third.

Kelsie Peters drove in Madison Forsythe with a base hit a batter later, giving Hazleton a 2-1 lead.

That lead would flip back to the Millionaires later on, taking a 4-2 lead in the third inning courtesy of Emma Vollman’s two-run single.

When they needed it, the Cougars had the answer, scoring two in the bottom of the inning to knot the score at 4. Olivia Williams was the catalyst this time, driving in two runs with a double into the gap.

The two teams felt like they were going blow-for-blow in the early part of the game, living up to the championship billing.

“It was resiliency from our team,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said. “The kid’s didn’t quit, we just played hard from start to finish. … A total team effort.”

As rapidly as the offense seemed to be producing on both sides in the early going, it stopped just as quickly.

The Millionaires turned to Robertson in the third inning, and she came through with 3.2 inning of relief that, until the final batter of the game, were scoreless.

The Cougars didn’t turn to the bullpen. Rather, starter Ashley Seiwell was allowed to work through the lumps, and the senior came through to finish the complete game. Seiwell didn’t allow a run over her last four innings of work.

“She didn’t have her best stuff, but at the end of the game, she was stronger,” Bertoni said. “She threw a lot of strikes and kept us in the game.”

Seiwell’s effort, stranding a total of 11 runners throughout the game, opened the door for the Cougars to need only one swing to win the game in the bottom of the seventh.

When the time came, Balay took that swing.

“We battled, and we battled,” she said. “This is great.”

This marks the fifth Class 6A subregional title for Hazleton dating back to the PIAA’s classification expansion during the 2016-17 school year. Four of those titles have come against Williamsport, and after the Millionaires were able to flip the script and win last season, getting that win back felt great for Bertoni and his team.

“We’ve circled this date for a long time,” Bertoni said. “We wanted something that we felt belonged to us. … Hats off to Williamsport, they’re a great team.”

The Cougars will head to the PIAA Class 6A tournament, with the first round set to start on June 5. Hazleton Area’s opponent will be the fourth-place finisher from District 1, which has yet to be determined.

District 2/4 Class 6A Subregional Championship

Hazleton Area 5, Williamsport 4

Williamsport`AB`R`H`BI

Blair ss`3`1`2`1

Reed p`3`0`0`0

Cox rf`1`0`0`0

Robertson 3b-p`4`1`1`0

Chilson 1b`4`1`0`0

Beck dp`2`1`1`0

McAnelly lf`4`0`1`0

Robinson cf`2`0`0`0

Vollman rf-3b`4`0`1`2

Lorson c`4`0`1`1

Harding 2b`0`0`0`0

Moore 2b`0`0`0`0

Mahon pr`0`0`0`0

Totals`31`4`7`4

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hoffman lf`4`1`1`0

Daniels 3b`2`0`1`0

Forsythe ss`4`2`3`0

Balay 1b`4`1`1`1

Williams cf`3`0`2`2

Seiwell p`3`0`0`0

Mummey 2b`1`0`0`0

Kupsho 2b`0`0`0`0

Klesh dp`2`0`0`0

Lagowy ph`1`0`0`0

Flaim rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`27`5`10`4

Williamsport`112`000`0 – 4

Hazleton Area`202`000`1 – 5

2B – Forsythe 2, Williams, Blair. HR — Balay, Blair.

Williamsport`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Reed`2.1`7`4`4`0`1

Robertson (L)`3.2`3`1`1`3`1

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`7`7`4`4`5`8