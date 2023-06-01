🔊 Listen to this

Oswald Peraza hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning. And things were just getting started.

Both teams scored five runs after the seventh inning with the RailRiders escaping with a 7-5 victory over Lehigh Valley on Wednesday to pull back over .500 on the season at 27-26.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre led for nearly the entire game thanks to a Kole Calhoun RBI single in the top of the first and Peraza’s first homer of the night, a solo shot in the seventh that made it 2-0.

But reliever Deivi Garcia ran into trouble in the eighth, giving up two doubles, two walks and a sac fly that put the IronPigs up 3-2.

Peraza stayed red-hot at the plate with a one-out homer in the ninth, giving him eight in the last 10 games in Triple-A.

The RailRiders rode that momentum into extras, scoring four runs courtesy of a pair of RBI triples by Calhoun and Estevan Florial to go with an RBI single by Rodolfo Duran, who came home on a passed ball.

Lehigh Valley answered with a two-out, two run double by Weston Wilson in the home half before Matt Bowman got a groundout to end the game and pick up the win on the mound.