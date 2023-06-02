🔊 Listen to this

COVINGTON TWP. — Blue Ridge never gave Holy Redeemer a chance to get started Thursday night.

The Raiders never trailed in the District 2 Class 2A boys volleyball championship match at North Pocono.

They were seldom tied on the way to a three-set sweep.

The last tie in the first set was 2-2 and in the last two sets was at 1-1. From there, the Raiders pulled away to 25-14, 25-15, 25-17 victory.

Both teams advance into the PIAA state tournament.

Blue Ridge won its second straight district title – after 10 straight by Holy Redeemer – but this one was more satisfying. A year ago, the Raiders won the district by beating Berwick in the third-place match of what was a District 2-11 Class 2A Subregional at the time.

“We had a couple forgotten assignments on defense, right from the start,” Holy Redeemer coach Jack Kablick said.

Returning all-stater Connor Cranage led Blue Ridge with 10 kills.

Nick Laude had eight kills, five blocks, nine service points and three aces.

Blue Ridge pulled away from a 10-8 start as Holy Redeemer struggled with its serves in the first set.

The Royals scored just one point off 14 serves, six of which were not even put in play.

“Normally, our serves are really strong,” Kablick said. “We’re not just getting the ball in.”

By the time Holy Redeemer scored its second point while serving, it trailed 13-5 in the second set.

“Everybody’s back for us next year,” Kablick said. “This is how you learn. Every now and then, you pull a clunker. Every team does. And, (Blue Ridge) played well.”