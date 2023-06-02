🔊 Listen to this

Oswald Peraza continued to torment Lehigh Valley, but the RailRiders ran out of late magic on Thursday night at Lehigh Valley.

Peraza launched a solo home run in the third inning to give Scranton/Wilkes-Barre a three-run lead, but the IronPigs rallied for a 5-3 victory.

Peraza has gone deep in all three games this week in Allentown and now has nine homers in his last 11 Triple-A games and 10 total for the RailRiders this season.

Elijah Dunham ripped an RBI triple in the second and came home on a Billy McKinney double. But the IronPigs would hold them scoreless for the final six frames to take the win. Former RailRiders outfielder Jake Cave hit a three-run homer to tie it up in the bottom of the third against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre starter Jhony Brito.

John Hicks delivered the decisive blow in the sixth with a two-run homer off of James Norwood, who took the loss.

The RailRiders had won in 10 innings on Wednesday and put runners on second and third with one out in the ninth but couldn’t get one more hit to extend the game.