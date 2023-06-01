🔊 Listen to this

While many high school spring sports are heading to the state playoffs, a glimpse of what’s ahead in the fall will occur Saturday night.

The annual UNICO All-Star Football Classic will be played at 7 p.m. Saturday at Wyoming Area’s stadium in West Pittston. Proceeds go to local charities.

Crestwood’s Ryan Arcangeli will coach the Miners. Pittston Area’s Nick Barbieri will coach the Pioneers.

Both teams had 38 players selected to their rosters by Wyoming Valley Conference coaches in December. However, numerous players have decided not to participate, leaving each roster with just 22 players.

“We have 22. It’s a good group of kids,” Arcangeli said. “We’ll be just fine.”

Besides the smaller rosters, the two coaches are also contending with players being involved in year-end school activities as well as spring sports.

“A lot of things are going on for the kids at the end of the year,” Barbieri said. “The Redeemer kids were at states for track. We had kids with graduation practices. All kinds of crazy stuff going on. We’re getting pieces in here and there.”

The teams had five practices available to install basic offensive and defensive schemes. Rules are in place to limit defensive strategy due to the cram sessions involved.

“It’s pretty basic,” Barbieri said. “I think we have a pretty good selection of skill kids. Everybody’s terminology is different, so we kind of pared it down and made it as simple as we can.”

Arcangeli elected to go with four practices.

“For us, we’re not going to reinvent the wheel in terms of individual drills,” Arcangeli said. “They were all starting for a reason — because they are really good at blocking, running, tackling and catching. It wasn’t really to break down into individual periods, it was all team because you learn to pick up the scheme we install in a short amount of time both offensively and defensively.

“I thought the guys were really sharp, really tuned in so we had four hour-and-15 minute practices. Really efficient and were able to get everything in.”

The game returned last year after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. It was scheduled for June 1 but was rained out and moved to the following day. The Pioneers won 47-0.