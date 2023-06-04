🔊 Listen to this

Kelsie Peters is one of the seniors on a Hazleton Area squad that is back in the state tournament.

Shane Healey and Dallas defeated Honesdale for the District 2 Class 4A title as the Mountaineers look to follow in the footsteps of the 2017 state championship squad.

The Wyoming Valley Conference hopefuls for state championships are few. Just two in baseball and one in softball.

Since the PIAA expanded to six classifications in both sports in 2017, the state qualifiers were plentiful. Not this year.

Dallas and Hazleton Area remain in baseball. The last time the WVC had so few state qualifiers was in 2017 when Dallas and Holy Redeemer made it out of the District 2 playoffs.

WVC softball never had fewer than two state qualifiers since the PIAA expansion. The last time the WVC had just one softball team in states was 2013 when Hazleton Area won the D2-4A championship.

Three games are scheduled for Monday. Tickets are available only online at piaa.org by clicking on the sport and then the link to buy tickets.

A single ticket is $8 plus a processing fee which bumps the price to $9.51. The processing fee is lower with the purchase of more than one ticket.

North Penn (19-5) at Hazleton Area (18-4)

Class 6A Baseball First Round

4:30 p.m. Monday

This game is a rarity — a rematch of a regular-season matchup. District 2 champ Hazleton Area played an ambitious non-conference schedule with D1 third seed North Penn among its opponents.

North Penn won 3-1 on April 4, but it’s uncertain what could be culled from the victory. Hazleton Area didn’t throw ace pitcher Brett Antolick. Hazleton Area had only six hits, with freshman Dom Marino collecting three of them. However, the Cougars have tinkered with the batting alignment since then.

While they don’t have the power hitters like last year’s team, which lost in the state semifinals, they have been getting timely hitting.

North Penn starter Jack Picozzi struck out seven in five innings the first time against Hazleton Area. North Penn lost three one-run game entering the District 1 playoffs. The Knights were the second seed, but lost 14-1 to 13th-seeded and eventual champ Central Bucks West in the semifinals. The defeated Plymouth-Whitemarsh 6-5 for third place.

North Penn ended Hazleton Area’s season in the 6A state first round in 2021 before falling in the semifinals. The Knights won Class 4A state championships in 2009, 2013 and 2015. They defeated Wyoming Valley West in the 2015 championship game.

The winner plays Thursday against the winner of the game between D11 champion Bethlehem Liberty (19-4) and D1 fifth seed Avon Grove (17-7).

Dallas (14-7) vs. Nueva Esperanza (7-9)

Class 4A Baseball First Round

4:30 p.m. Monday, Lake-Lehman H.S.

Finding information on District 12 baseball teams like Nueva Esperanza can be challenging. The District 12 website doesn’t post standings or playoff bracket. However, there is enough facts available to make the Philadelphia charter school a major underdog.

Esperanza has been outscored 100-6 in its eight previous state appearances. In last year’s 15-0 opening-round loss to Saucon Valley, the Toros surrendered four hits and eight walks in the first inning. They enter off a 22-0 loss to Archbishop Wood in the D12 title game. Junior Wanderson Severino and senior Marcos Vilchez appear to be their top hitters.

District 12 champ Dallas will be making its fourth state appearance. The Mountaineers also qualified in 2001, 2017 (state championship) and 2019. They escaped the district semifinals with a 3-2 walk-off win against Scranton Prep and then proceeded to pound top-seeded Honesdale 11-0.

Dallas hit a rough patch to start May, losing four in a row. Since then, the Mountaineers’ only loss was 6-5 to Lake-Lehman.

The winner plays Thursday against the winner of the game between D4 champion Mifflinburg (16-7) and D3 runner-up Hanover (16-7).

Plymouth Whitemarsh (17-8) at Hazleton Area (14-7)

Class 6A Softball First Round

5 p.m. Monday

Plymouth Whitemarsh entered the District 1 playoffs as the 12th seed, a number which is deceiving as District 1 is loaded with quality 6A teams. The Colonials moved to the semifinals, where they lost 3-2 to undefeated North Penn. They then fell 2-0 to Downingtown East in the third-place game.

Caelin Kosvitch, Molly Moore and Jenna Yablon were the only PW players hovering around the .400 mark during the season, but once again it needs to be noted the Colonials faced some very strong pitching. They also lost four games by one run.

Moore was averaging over two strikeouts per inning during the season. She will be facing a very good hitting lineup in Hazleton Area. The caveat for Hazleton Area is it didn’t produce against Pittston Area and Tunkhannock, which had two of the best pitchers in the state.

Hazleton Area has won every D2-6A title since the PIAA expanded to six classifications in 2017. The Cougars lost in the D2/4-6A subregional championship game in 2022 and failed to make the state tournament. They barely did this season as Makenna Balay’s solo homer in the bottom of the seventh led to a 6-5 victory over Williamsport.

The winner plays Thursday against the winner of the game between D1 champion North Penn (24-0) and D3 fourth seed Governor Mifflin (17-5).