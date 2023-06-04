🔊 Listen to this

Misericordia baseball’s record-breaking season will continue.

The Cougars set a new milestone by winning their 40th game for the first time in program history on Saturday, defeating Endicott 13-6 in an elimination game at the Division III College World Series in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Misericordia got a standout performance from Brock Bollinger, who drove in six runs as the Cougars erased early deficits of 2-0 and 4-3 to knock out the Gulls, who entered the postseason ranked No. 4 in the country.

Up next will be another elimination game for Misericordia, taking on Baldwin Wallace at noon today. The winner advances to the national semifinals and will need to sweep a doubleheader from No. 1 Johns Hopkins on Monday to advance. The loser will head home for the summer.

On Saturday, it was Bollinger and Vosburg each coming through with three hits, including a double.

Vosburg’s two-run double in the third gave the Cougars a 3-2 lead. And when Endicott answered with a two-run homer in the top of the fourth, Misericordia tied it up on a Jack Regenye RBI groundout in the home half.

Joe Comins’ sac fly in the fifth gave the Cougars the lead for good in a wild inning that saw Brendan Gray lay down a bunt that Endicott’s catcher threw the ball into right field and allowed Gray to come all the way around to score.

Bollinger put a bow on the game with a bases-loaded double in the eighth that brought home three runs. Steve Rinda pitched three innings of relief to earn the win, allowing one run after taking over for starter David McCurry.