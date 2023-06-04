🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders dropped an 8-6 decision to the Lehigh Valley IronPigs in a hard-fought battle on Saturday in Allentown.

Billy McKinney smoked a grand slam in the contest for the RailRiders’ third of the season.

Lehigh Valley plated three runs on three hits in the first inning. Dustin Peterson recorded an RBI single and Jordan Qsar batted in two of his own.

The IronPigs tacked on another one in the second as Jhailyn Ortiz trotted home on Weston Wilson’s groundout.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre got on the board in the third. McKinney led off with a single and Jesus Bastidas pushed him home to cut Lehigh Valley’s lead down 4-1.

Wilson started the fourth with a walk. He stole second and moved to third on an error. Major League rehabber Darick Hall poked a sacrifice fly into left to bring him in.

In the next frame, the IronPigs put up another two off the bat of Jake Cave. His RBI double gave Lehigh Valley a 7-1 lead.

The RailRiders battled back in the sixth to post a five-spot as they batted through the order. Oswald Peraza led off with a walk and raced home on Ben Rortvedt’s double. Andres Chaparro walked to reach and a base hit by Carlos Narvaez loaded the bases. McKinney scorched a grand slam to right to bring everyone home. SWB got within one, down 7-6.

Lehigh Valley added an insurance run with an RBI single from Peterson in the eighth. The home team had an 8-6 advantage that stood.

Will Warren (L, 2-2) got the start, tossing just an inning and two thirds. He allowed four runs on four hits and four walks.

Michael Feliz got the final out of the second. Feliz got one out in the third and James Norwood finished it off. Norwood got one out in the court and DJ Snelten finished it off. Snelten got an out in the fifth but left with the bases loaded. Matt Bowman came in and got the double play to end the frame.

Bowman went on the to throw the next two frames quickly and quietly, including striking out four. Matt Krook let a run score on two hits in the eighth.

Jesus Cruz opened the contest with two and two thirds pitched. He gave up a run on two hits. Trey Cobb got the final out of the third. Jose Alvarado (W, 1-0) tossed a clean frame in Major League rehab.

David Parkinson pitched the bulk of the work with four innings. He allowed five runs in the fifth, including a grand slam. Jacob Barnes (S, 1) threw the final clean.

The RailRiders wrap up their series at the IronPigs Sunday afternoon at Coca-Cola Park. Lefty Tanner Tully is set to start with a first pitch time of 1:35 p.m..