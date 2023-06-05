🔊 Listen to this

Atthaya Thitikul, of Thailand, tees off on the fifth hole during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday in Jersey City, N.J.

Rose Zhang, center, walks to the fourth hole tee box with Anna Davis, right, during the final round of the Mizuho Americas Open on Sunday in Jersey City, N.J.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. — Rose Zhang lived up to all the pre-tournament hype as the next great women’s golfer — at least in her first week as a pro.

The two-time NCAA champion became the first player in 72 years to win on the LPGA Tour in her pro debut, capturing the Mizuho Americas Open with a par on the second playoff hole against Jennifer Kupcho on Sunday.

Zhang arrived on the LPGA Tour with the most fanfare since Michelle Wie West in 2005, and she delivered in the shadow of the Big Apple.

“I just can’t believe it,” Zhang said. “It was just last week when I won NCAAs with my teammates, and to turn pro and come out here, it’s just been amazing. I’ve enjoyed the journey.”

The span was actually 13 days.

The last female player to win as a pro in her debut was Beverly Hanson, who edged Babe Zaharias to take the Eastern Open in 1951.

The performance was so impressive it drew the attention of fellow Stanford product Tiger Wood.

“Incredible few weeks for Rose Zhang, defends her NCAA title and then wins in her Pro debut. Go card!” Woods tweeted.

Zhang smiled broadly when told, adding she has not had a chance to look at her phone since the tournament ended.

“My reaction says it all,” said Zhang, who said she did not look at a scoreboard until the 16th hole and did not know her position in the field.

It really never changed. She started in the lead and never lost it.

South Korean rookie Hae Ran Ryu (70) was third at 8 under. Aditi Ashok of India, Ayaka Furue of Japan and Eun-Hee Ji of South Korea were at 7 under. Ashkeigh Buhai of South Africa, Leona Maguire of Ireland and Yuka Saso of Japan finished at 6 under, three shot behind the leaders.

Zhang shot a 2-over 74 in the final round and squandered a chance to win in regulation when she missed an 8-foot par putt after making at least a half-dozen clutch saves in a gritty final round performance.

The much-heralded 20-year-old from Stanford made a nearly identical 8-footer on No. 18 at Liberty National on the first playoff hole. Kupcho, who won an NCAA title at Wake Forest in 2018 and had a final round 69, also made a par.

Both players hit the fairway on No. 18 on the second playoff hole, but Zhang hit her approach from the fairway within 10 feet. Kupcho was short on her approach, her first putt went just over the back edge of the green and the second putt just missed. That left Zhang with two putts for the win.

While disappointed to lose, Kupcho was happy with her performance.

“On this grass I’m always the best,” Kupcho said. “We’re starting to hit in this type of grass going forward, so I’m excited to see where the season goes.”

Zhang held her face in disbelief after the winning putt fell as players celebrated with her by giving her red roses, similar to when she won the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Zhang, who was playing on a sponsor exemption, did not have a birdie in her final round and finished at 9-under 279.

Zhang turned pro last week after the NCAAs and much was expected right away. She was the top-ranked women’s amateur for 141 weeks and won every big women’s amateur event — the U.S. Women’s Amateur, the U.S. Junior Girls, the NCAAs and the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

The victory was worth $412,500 and it also earned Zhang and an automatic LPGA Tour membership, which she accepted — although she is skipping next week’s event near Atlantic City, New Jersey.

EUROPEAN TOUR

HAMBURG, Germany — Tom McKibbin held off a German challenge with a 3-under 70 to win the Porsche European Open in his debut season on the European tour on Sunday.

The 20-year-old from Northern Ireland started the final round as one of six players tied for the lead and went on to win by two shots.

Marcel Siem (71) and Maximilian Kieffer (70), who were both bidding to become the first German in 15 years to win a tour event on home soil, shared second place, along with French player Julien Guerrier (72).

McKibbin built a two-shot lead after the front nine but bogeys on Nos. 11 and 13 left him briefly tied with Siem and Kieffer before he recovered with a birdie on the 15th. Instead of playing it safe, McKibbin took a risk with his second shot on the 18th, playing a draw around a tree to hit the ball close to the pin for the eagle attempt.

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

DES MOINES, Iowa — Stephen Ames birdied the 17th hole and closed with a 5-under 67 on Sunday for a one-shot victory over Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly in the Principal Charity Classic, giving Ames his third PGA Tour Champions title this year.

Ames, Stricker and Tim Herron shared the 36-hole lead. Herron fell back with a 72. Stricker, coming off his second straight major title this year at the Senior PGA Championship, played bogey-free for a 68. He just couldn’t keep up with Ames.

Kelly had four straight birdies on the front nine and closed with two birdies over the last three holes, but he had to settle for par on the 18th that kept him out of a playoff.

Rod Pampling (66) and Tim Petrovic (67) tied for fourth.

Stricker and Ames lead the PGA Tour Champions with three victories apiece this year, though Stricker kept his lead in the Charles Schwab Cup on the strength of his two majors.

Stricker now moves on to his native Wisconsin as the player-host of the American Family Insurance Championship.

KORN FERRY TOUR

RALEIGH, N.C. — Jorge Fernandez Valdes closed with 2-under 68 and made birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Trent Phillips in the UNC Health Championship to capture his first title on the Korn Ferry Tour.

The victory for the Argentine moved him to No. 10 on the points list, with the top 30 at the end of the season earning PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season.

Phillips ran off four straight birdies on the back nine and closed with a 66 to get into the playoff at 13-under 267.

Grayson Murray, playing before a home crowd in North Carolina with the 54-hole lead, shot 32 on the front and was in control until a double bogey on the par-5 12th. He then bogeyed three of the next five holes and birdied the 18th for a 71 to miss the playoff by one shot.

He tied for third with John Augenstein, who had a 66.

OTHER TOURS

Alena Sharp of Canada shot a 4-under 68 for a two-shot victory over Gigi Stoll in the Champions Fore Change Invitational on the Epson Tour. … Takumi Kanaya closed with an even-par 71 for a two-shot victory in the BMW Japan Golf Tour Championship Mori Building Cup. Kanaya won his fourth Japan Golf Tour title, and fifth worldwide. … Andrea Pavan of Italy closed with a 3-under 69 for a one-shot victory over Casey Jarvis of South Africa in the D+D Real Czech Challenge. Pavan won his fifth title on Europe’s Challenge Tour. … Lisa Pettersson closed with a 5-under 67 and won the Helsingborg Open by two shots on the Ladies European Tour. … Myles Creighton closed with a 4-under 68 for a one-shot victory over Austin Hitt in El Rincon Championship in Colombia on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica. … Fumika Kawagishi won the Richard Mille Yonex Ladies in a Japan LPGA event so hampered by weather that it was cut short to 27 holes. Kawagishi had a 4-under 32 over nine holes and tied with Shuri Sakuma (31) before beating Sakuma in a playoff.