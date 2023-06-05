🔊 Listen to this

The Misericordia University baseball team’s magical postseason run came to an end with a 13-7 loss to No. 12 Baldwin Wallace in the D-III World Series on Sunday in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

After allowing seven runs in the top of the first inning, the Cougars scored in each of the first five innings to get within 11-7.

Jason Sanfilippo had two hits and two RBI and Joe Comins, Connor Maryniak and Jack Regenye had two hits each.

Brendan Gray drove in two runs and Garrett McIlhenney had a hit and finished the season with a 55-game on-base streak.

McIlhenney was a one-man rally in the bottom of the first as he drew a lead-off walk, stole bases and scored on a throwing error.

Joe Comins singled to start the second and scored on Sanfilippo’s single to right.

Brock Bollinger singled to open the third inning, stole second and scored on Comins RBI-single.

Gray was hit by a pitch to lead off the fourth and later scored on Sanfilippo’s single. McIlhenney doubled down the right field line to pull the Cougars within 8-5.

Baldwin Wallace score three times in the top of the fifth and the Cougars answered two runs of their own on RBI-singles by Gray and Regenye.

The Cougars added one more run in the ninth. Brady Madden walked and went to third on Maryniak’s double before coming home on Gray’s ground out.

Misericordia finished 40-15 to set a school record for wins in a season.