HAZLE TWP. — The Hazleton Area softball team’s first state playoff win since 2019 came with some dramatics.

The Cougars battled back from deficits in the fifth and sixth innings to defeat Plymouth Whitemarsh 5-4 Monday in a PIAA Class 6A first-round game.

District 2 champion Hazleton Area (15-7) will play in the quarterfinals Thursday against District 1 champion North Penn (25-0). North Penn won its first-round game 3-1 over District 3 fourth seed Governor Mifflin as pitcher Julia Shearer struck out 18.

Thursday’s game will likely be an early afternoon start since Hazleton Area has a program that night honoring seniors for their academic excellence.

“It’s crazy,” Hazleton Area shortstop Madison Forsythe said. “I’m a senior and my freshman year we didn’t get to have (a season) because of COVID. Sophomore year, we made it to this game and lost.

“It’s definitely different, it’s exciting, it’s crazy especially graduating and this being my last year.”

Hazleton Area trailed 4-3 entering the bottom of the sixth as District 1 fourth seed Plymouth Whitemarsh (18-8) scored a run in the top of the frame. Sam Skivo singled home Kalina Childers, who had doubled, with the go-ahead run.

The Cougars, though, struck for two runs in the sixth. Kayla Lagowy singled and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt by Saige Klesh. Marissa Hoffman then doubled home Lagowy to tie the score 4-4. Hoffman then scored on a single by Lauren Daniels.

“Lagowy comes in … and gets that hit,” Hazleton Area coach Bob Bertoni said. “And then the other freshman (Klesh) lays down a great bunt. And then the seniors come around and did what they were supposed to do.”

Plymouth Whitemarsh threatened in the top of the seventh when Caelin Kosvitch singled with one out. The threat was extinguished when Forsythe fielded a grounder at short, stepped on second and threw to first for a game-ending double play.

Hazleton Area trailed 3-2 going into the bottom of the fifth.

Ashley Seiwell was the winning pitcher. She threw a complete game, surrendering seven hits and striking out six.

“She’s been pitching a lot better,” Bertoni said. “And you know what, I think she’s starting to like the big pressure innings because she seems to step up.”

Makenna Balay had a solo home run for Hazleton Area. Hoffman had two doubles. Daniels and Kelsie Peters each had a double and single. Seiwell also had a double.

PIAA Class 6A First Round

Hazleton Area 5, Plymouth Whitemarsh 4

Ply. Whitemarsh`AB`R`H`BI

M.Perez ss`3`1`2`0

Kosvitch cf`3`0`1`1

Moore p`3`0`1`1

Reed dh`3`0`0`0

Childers 1b`3`1`1`0

Skivo lf`3`1`2`2

Powell c`3`0`0`0

Yablon rf`2`1`0`0

J.Perez 2b`3`0`0`0

Carr cr`0`0`0`0

Totals`26`4`7`4

Hazleton Area`AB`R`H`BI

Hoffman lf`3`2`2`1

Daniels 3b`4`0`2`1

Kupsho 3b`0`1`0`0

Forsythe ss`4`0`1`1

Balay 1b`4`1`1`1

Peters c`3`0`2`0

Williams cf`3`0`1`0

Seiwell p`3`0`1`0

Mummey 2b`2`0`1`1

Lagowy 2b`1`1`1`0

Klesh dp`2`0`0`0

Flaim rf`0`0`0`0

Totals`29`5`12`5

Ply. Whitemarsh`010`021`0 — 4

Hazleton Area`110`012`x — 5

2B — Childers, Daniels, Peters, Seiwell, Hoffman 2. HR — Skivo, Balay.

Ply. Whitemarsh`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Moore (L)`6`12`5`5`0`7

Hazleton Area`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Seiwell (W)`7`7`4`4`3`6