🔊 Listen to this

Norfolk is powering its way to a first-half title in the International League’s new postseason system. The RailRiders will need to regroup to challenge for the second-half crown.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s season-worst losing skid hit six games on Friday with an 8-4 loss to the Tides at PNC Field. The Tides hit five home runs in the win, including an inside-the-parker by Heston Kjerstad.

After peeking above .500 early last week, the RailRiders are now 27-32 and 15 games behind Norfolk (42-17), which has a comfortable cushion to win the first half, which wraps up June 25. The Tides would host the team with the best second-half record in a three-game series for the league title in September.

Norfolk broke through with five runs across the third and fourth innings and ultimately put up six runs on seven hits against RailRiders starter Jhony Brito, highlighted by a deep, two-run homer from former RailRider Jose Godoy in the fourth.

That shot made it 5-0 before Franchy Cordero got Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on the board with a two-run homer in the home half. Cordero added a sac fly in the sixth to make it a 6-3 game before Norfolk pulled away with runs in the seventh and ninth. Oswald Peraza closed out the scoring with an RBI single after a Jesus Bastidas triple.

The teams will play a single-admission doubleheader Saturday that begins at 4:05 p.m. in a make-up of one of the games postponed this week.