🔊 Listen to this

The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders took down the Norfolk Tides 7-4 in Sunday’s afternoon series finale at PNC Field. Jamie Westbrook, Carlos Narvaez and Estevan Florial all homered in the win.

Terrin Vavra led the top of the first off with a home run for the Tides. Connor Norby was hit by a pitch and came around on an RBI double from Joey Ortiz. Ortiz scored on an RBI single from Daz Cameron, vaulting Norfolk to an early 3-0 advantage.

In the bottom of the first, Florial lined a single, extending his on-base streak to 30. Franchy Cordero and Elijah Dunahm worked a pair of walks to load the bases for Jamie Westbrook.

The walks kept flowing in the first as Westbrook drew another to score Florial and trim the lead to 3-1.

In the top of the fifth, Vavra led the inning off with a triple and was brought home by an RBI sacrifice fly from Norby making it a 4-1 lead for the Tides.

Cordero and Dunham drew a pair of walks yet again setting up two on for Westbrook who hit a towering home run to tie the game up at 4-4 at the end of five frames.

Leading off the bottom of the eighth, Carlos Narvaez fired a no-doubt solo home run to put the RailRiders out front 5-4. Brandon Lockridge backed Narvaez up with a double before Estevan Florial crushed a two-run home run to pad the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre lead to 7-4.

Matt Bowman pitched a clean ninth to give the RailRiders the win.

Tanner Tully got the start for SWB, going 6.2 innings allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts. Tanner Myatt (W, 1-0) made his Triple-A debut, tossing 1.1 scoreless innings with just a hit given up and three strikeouts. Bowman (S, 2) pitched an inning without allowing a run or a hit.

For Norfolk, Ryan Watson took the ball working 4.2 innings giving up four runs on four hits with six walks and seven strikeouts. Joey Krehbiel came on and pitched a clean third of an inning. Chris Vallimont (L, 2-3) pitched three innings allowing three runs on four hits.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has an off day Monday before hitting the road to Rochester. The first game with the Red Wings is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Tuesday.