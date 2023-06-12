🔊 Listen to this

Martin Truex Jr. won at Sonoma for the fourth time, edging Kyle Busch to take the checkered flag.

SONOMA, Calif. — Martin Truex Jr. shows up at Sonoma Raceway each year brimming with the confidence only acquired by repeated success on a track.

Last summer, team owner Joe Gibbs admits he didn’t give Truex a car capable of demonstrating his driver’s mastery of this hilly road course.

One year and innumerable Toyota improvements later, Truex roared right back to Victory Lane in wine country.

Truex won at Sonoma for the fourth time in his NASCAR Cup Series career Sunday, passing Chase Elliott for the lead after a final-stage restart and holding off Kyle Busch.

The 42-year-old Truex confidently drove his Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota to another victory at the track where he also won in 2013, 2018 and 2019. Only Jeff Gordon has more victories (five) at Sonoma than Truex, who earned the 33rd win of his Cup career and his second in the last six races after winning at Dover.

Truex went winless in 2022, and the subpar Toyota cars and setups took most of the blame. Gibbs particularly remembers last year’s trip to Sonoma as “one of the worst races we’ve had in our race team” in terms of setup and performance.

Truex finished 26th in Northern California last year, but the experience didn’t budge his confidence.

“I knew I can navigate around this track,” Truex said. “Maybe I’m not the best driver at this track. I don’t know. Maybe somebody else could go a tenth of a second faster in my car than I do. I doubt they could, but it’s possible. But they’re not going to be a second off like we were last year. When you’re that far off, it’s like, ‘Yeah, that was dumb. What were we even thinking (with that setup)?’ … But I never thought we couldn’t win again.”

Elliott finished fifth in his return from a one-race suspension for deliberately wrecking Hamlin at Charlotte. Elliott, who has missed seven races this season, twice held the lead in the final stage before Truex blew past him on fresher tires.

Truex has seven top-10 finishes in his last nine races, reflecting Toyota’s improvement for 2023.

“You come to Sonoma with Martin Truex, and you expect to win,” crew chief James Small said. “Thankfully, today we gave him a car, and he was able to do that. … We have a better understanding of the car on road courses now. Everything just makes more sense. We don’t seem so stupid anymore. It’s nice from our end that we can start using logic.”

Joey Logano was third behind Busch, with Chris Buescher in fourth. Elliott had his third top-five finish of the year, but is still winless.

Truex and Busch, who was 2.979 seconds behind in his Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet, had the 11th 1-2 finish of their long Cup careers. They spent the previous four seasons as teammates at JGR, and Truex also held off Busch to win at Sonoma in 2019.

“Not too bad,” said Busch, who won last week’s Cup race outside St. Louis. “Just wish we had a little bit more. I was just trying to keep him honest there at the end. … It’s good for us, because (Toyota is) so good on road courses. They’ve done the work. We did a good job keeping it competitive.”

Truex appeared to be cruising toward victory before pole-sitter Denny Hamlin spun after he made contact with the wall with 19 laps to go. Hamlin’s car slid sideways across the start-finish line.

Elliott led coming out of the caution with 15 laps left, but Truex surged up on fresher tires and reclaimed the lead for good.

“I really think he’s confident when he comes here,” Gibbs said. “It really feels like he’s got a real feel with Sonoma. From time to time, drivers have a real confidence about some tracks, and he’s like that here.”

Truex first took the lead in the second stage. The race was caution-free until the 49th lap, when Busch took the lead by not pitting. Truex came out 10th, but first among the cars with fresh tires — and he tore through the field and reclaimed the lead with 42 laps to go.

ALSO RAN

Tyler Reddick started second in his bid to win for the fourth time in the Cup Series’ last six road course races, but the Northern California-born driver steadily slipped down the standings. He got back up to second in the final stage before his pit stop, but he blew a tire with 14 laps left.

Defending champion Daniel Suárez also struggled to make headway after starting in ninth, ultimately finishing 22nd. A year ago in Sonoma, Suárez became the first Mexican-born Cup driver to win a race.

THE PITS

Michael McDowell was in position to contend in the final stage, but he lost seven positions with a slow pit stop. He ultimately finished seventh, and he wasn’t sure exactly what went wrong for his crew.

“That’s all it takes in the Cup Series,” McDowell said. “(Truex) was the car to beat all day, but I think we had the second-best car out here. If I’d rolled out of pit road first or second, I think we could’ve had a shot at it.”

UP NEXT

After a one-week break, the Cup Series begins its 10-race sprint to the playoffs June 25 at Nashville Superspeedway.

NASCAR AT LE MANS

LE MANS, France — They started lining up the champagne glasses inside the Hendrick Motorsports garage with 30 minutes remaining in the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The No. 24 Chevrolet Camaro wasn’t going to win the most prestigious endurance race in the world — the specialized “Garage 56” entry wasn’t eligible for any class victories — but simply completing a full 24 hours was good enough to declare NASCAR’s massive effort to return to Le Mans for the first time since 1976 a smashing success.

“How’s it feel to take the checkered flag at Le Mans?” team owner Rick Hendrick radioed seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson as he completed the 285th lap for the Camaro around the Circuit de la Sarthe.

“Awesome,” Johnson replied.

Anticipation had built all week for the car dubbed “Le Monster,” in part because it was so different from the rest in the 62-car field, its V8 engine had a distinct rumble that drowned out the competition, and because few had any expectations for the NASCAR entry.

Jim France, owner of both NASCAR and IMSA, had brokered this deal to get NASCAR’s second-year Next Gen stock car into the race as part of Le Mans’ “Innovative Car” class that showcases technology. He then recruited Rick Hendrick, Chevrolet and Goodyear — the winningest team, manufacturer and tire in NASCAR’s 75-year history — to collaborate on the project.

It was a passion project for France, who first attended Le Mans in 1962 with his father, the late NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. His father twice brought NASCAR to Le Mans but failed to come close to finishing the race.

To complete the family dream, France wanted to ensure he had the partners to put forth a top-notch effort that wouldn’t embarrass the racing series that got its start beach racing in Daytona, Florida, and found that North Carolina moonshine runners were its earliest stars.

“I wasn’t going to let that happen,” Rick Hendrick told The Associated Press. “The last thing we were going to do was come here and fall on our nose.”

France was thrilled.

“That was thousands of hours of hard work by hundreds of people that went into making this thing happen. And then the way the team and the pit crews and everybody performed all week, it was just fantastic,” France said. “I hope my dad and my brother are somewhere up there looking down and smiling, but the goal when we set out was to try and finish the race running at the end and not be last. And we accomplished that.”

Hendrick tasked Chad Knaus, winner of seven Cup championships with Johnson, to run the project and told him to spare no expense. The lineup of Johnson, 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button and two-time Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller arrived in France after more than a year of testing Garage 56 hoping only to finish the race.

But Knaus had pushed the Next Gen to its limits and the final product was heavily modified from what is currently being used in the Cup Series. Although the systems and components on the Le Mans model are similar to the Next Gen car, the Le Mans version had functioning headlights and taillights.

The major differences in the Le Mans entry were that it was about 500 pounds (226 kg) lighter than the Cup car, had a larger fuel cell by roughly 12 gallons (45 liters) because of the length of the 8.467-mile (13.626 km) track, carbon brake discs and a Goodyear tire designed specifically for the race.

It was also much faster than anyone expected.

And after Hendrick Motorsports’ pit crew won its class in the pit crew competition — finishing fifth overall — Rockenfeller qualified the car more than three seconds faster than the entire 21-car GTE AM class. It called for an adjustment of goals, especially when race organizers decided the Garage 56 entry would not start last and moved to 39th, ahead of all the GTE cars because of the speed discrepancy.

Suddenly, the Hendrick team began fantasizing about beating some GTE cars.

And when it found itself with an actual chance to win the entire class, well, expectations changed. Hendrick said he watched the race until 3 a.m., and when he checked his phone when he woke up Sunday morning, thought “holy cow, we can win the GT class!”

“That class, leading those guys, there were some puckered up Porsches and Corvettes,” Hendrick said. “So we checked all the boxes.”

Two late mechanical problems — first the car had to make an unplanned stop to change the brakes with about five hours remaining — took the Camaro out of contention to beat the GTE class. A later stop to change the gearbox dropped the NASCAR effort to a 39th-place overall finish, but 10th in the GTE class.

Johnson couldn’t help but be disappointed.

“We’re not the same category, but we are the same type of car, and our own estimations we thought we’d be mid-to-back pack of the GT cars and you use that for motivation,” Johnson said.

“We were laughing at ourselves when they were changing the transmission because the goal was only to finish, and then after the first laps on track, we thought ‘Maybe there’s more for us’ and over the course of the week, we started the race with the desire to win the GT race.

“We are bummed.”

But the bond that had grown during the project and the pride from what NASCAR accomplished was what caught Johnson’s emotions.

“I wish we could come back and do it again,” he said. “This moment, like with everybody, I hate that it is over. Like, I hate that. We had such a good time. I hope to come back without a doubt and do this race again. But this moment in time, this group of people, it won’t happen again. It’s just impossible.”