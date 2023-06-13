🔊 Listen to this

CENTER VALLEY — The big inning that was so elusive a few days earlier arrived on Tuesday.

And the way senior Gary Weaver was pitching, those six runs were going to be more than enough.

Dallas scored six times in the fourth inning and Weaver perplexed batters with off-speed offerings as the Mountaineers defeated Archbishop Wood 8-3 in the PIAA Class 4A baseball semifinals at DeSales University.

District 2 champion Dallas (18-7) will play District 6 champion Bellefonte (19-5) for the state championship at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Penn State University. Bellefonte defeated D7 champion Hopewell 6-5 in a semifinal game on Monday. District 12 champion Wood finished 18-7, losing in a state semifinal game for the second consecutive year.

Dallas will be the eighth Wyoming Valley Conference team to play for a state title since the PIAA started state playoffs in 1977. The Mountaineers won the 4A state championship in 2017.

Class 4A Semifinals

Dallas 8, Archbishop Wood 3

Archbishop Wood`AB`R`H`BI

DiGuisseppe 2b`3`1`1`0

Gozdan ss`3`0`1`2

Gale cf-p`3`0`0`0

Klumpp dh`4`0`1`0

Madison c`0`0`0`0

Tiburcio 3b`3`0`0`1

Burke rf-cf`2`0`0`0

Kelly p-rf`3`0`1`0

Casey cr`0`0`0`0

Uzdzienski 1b`2`0`1`0

Burlingame p`0`0`0`0

Pietzrak rf`1`1`0`0

Neeld ph`1`0`0`0

Totals`25`3`5`3

Dallas`AB`H`R`BI

Adamski c`2`2`2`1

Coyne cr`0`1`0`0

Paczewski ss`3`0`1`2

Peters rf`3`1`1`1

Geskey 3b`3`1`0`0

Nocito 2b`4`0`1`2

Rischawy lf`3`1`1`0

S.Healey 1b`3`0`0`0

C.Healey pr`0`0`0`0

Zangardi dh`0`1`0`0

Weaver p`0`0`0`0

Barrouk p`0`0`0`0

Timinski cf`3`1`1`1

Totals`24`8`7`7

Archbishop Wood`100`000`2 – 3

Dallas`101`600`x –8

E – Wood 2. LOB – Wood 7, Dallas 6. 2B – DiGuiseppe, Uzdzienski, Paczewski. SB – Coyne, Rischawy, C.Healey. CS – Tuburcio.

Wood`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Kelly (L)`3.0`4`4`3`2`3

Gale`0.2`3`4`0`2`0

Burlingame`2.1`0`0`0`0`5

Dallas`IP`H`R`ER`BB`SO

Weaver (W)`4.0`2`1`1`4`4

Barrouk (S)`3.0`3`2`2`0`4

HBP – Gale (by Weaver), Adamski (by Kelly), Zangardi (by Burlingame), Adamski (by Burlingame).